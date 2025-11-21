×
K'Ogalo face Tusker test as SPL returns to action

By Frankline Kipruto | Nov. 21, 2025
Gor Mahia forward Ebenezer Adu celebrates scoring against Sofapaka during their SportPesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to extend their lead at the top of the log this weekend when they host Tusker at Kasarani Stadium from 3pm as the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) resumes after the two-week international break.

K’Ogalo sit top of the 18-team standings with 16 points, four points ahead of the brewers, who are seventh on 12 points and have played two matches more.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gor coach Charles Akonnor praised his players for their resilience and hard work, admitting the team has been under pressure but remains focused ahead of the encounter.

“We’ve worked hard to get here. It hasn’t been easy, but the boys have shown character. We know we have to keep improving, and after the international break, we need to hit the ground rolling fast,” said Akonnor. ‎

In Migori, all eyes will be on Robert Matano as he leads a limping KCB to play Mara Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium.

The bankers are in unfamiliar territory, currently sitting 16th on the table and fighting to move away from the relegation zone early into the season.

After a barren draw against Bidco last time out, Matano’s men, who are winless in their last six matches, now face Mara, who have not lost their last six matches.

Additionally, the sugar men sit three points ahead of them. In their only two meetings last season, the bankers picked a 4-3 win during the first leg but were held to a 1-1 draw in Awendo.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kenya Police will entertain Mathare United at Police Sacco Stadium, seeking redemption following their last defeat to Gor.

Sitting tenth with 11 points and three games in hand, the law enforcers will hope to pick up pace after a slow start to the season where they have two draws, three wins and one defeat.

Bidco United host Bandari at St. Sebastian Park, Murang'a in the final match of the day.

On Sunday, Kakamega Homeboyz will hope to end their three-match winless streak when they play Posta Rangers at Bukhungu.

Identical 1-1 draws against Murang’a Seal and Sofapaka in addition to a 2-0 defeat to Mathare United, saw Homeboyz being dislodged from the summit by Gor.

Homeboyz sit second with 15 points, and Rangers are fourth with 13 points.

Other matches will see Murang’a Seal welcome Shabana in Murang'a, Kariobangi Sharks play AFC Leopards at Kasarani while on Monday, Sofapaka will entertain Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco.

