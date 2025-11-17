DR Congo beat Nigeria to keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

Democratic Republic of Congo players celebrate after beating Nigeria via penalty shootout in the African playoff final of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco on November 16, 2025 [DR Congo, Facebook]

DR Congo booked a place in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation play-offs with a tense 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Sunday’s African play-offs final.

The match, staged in Rabat, swung back and forth as the two sides fought to advance to the global showpiece.

DR Congo, who qualified for the World Cup in 1974 when they were known as Zaire, but have not graced the tournament since, overcame an early deficit to force extra time, setting up a dramatic finale.

Nigeria struck early, just three minutes into the contest, when Brentford’s Frank Onyeka drove a low shot from outside the box that deflected off Burnley’s Axel Tuanzebe and beat DR Congo keeper Lionel M’Pasi. The lead was short-lived, however, as DR Congo levelled on 32 minutes. Cedric Bakambu’s cross found Wilfred Ndidi unable to control the ball in the six-yard area, and Mechak Elia pounced to convert past keeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, who had netted five goals across his previous two internationals, was forced off with an injury late in the first half and was replaced by Akor Adams after the break

Penalties

Four spot-kicks were saved, and another missed, before Chancel Mbemba held his nerve to fire home the decisive penalty. The Congolese captain, who endured a bottle being thrown in his direction, remained composed despite the turbulence and the heavy rain to seal victory for his side.

Two notable saves in the shootout came from substitute goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, who stepped in for M’Pasi in the final minutes of extra time and helped keep DR Congo’s hopes alive.

With the win, DR Congo advance to the inter-confederation play-offs, a six-nation mini-tournament that will be staged in Guadalajara and Monterrey from March 23.

The winners of that December-style path will join 11 other teams in the 2026 World Cup lineup being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.