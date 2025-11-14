Harambee Stars face Equatorial Guinea test in Turkey

Harambee Stars' Ryan Ogam celebrate his goal against Madagascar in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) quarter final match at The Moi International Sports Center. [Jonah Onyango, Standard. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars will step onto the pitch in Antalya, Turkey, at 6pm on Friday,for a friendly match against Africa Cup of Nations–bound Equatorial Guinea, a test that offers Kenya a valuable chance to measure its progress as preparations for the 2027 Afcon continue.

Kenya, rebuilding after missing both the 2026 Fifa World Cup and the 2025 Afcon, is using this international window to give new players a chance to prove themselves under head coach Benni McCarthy.

The match at Emirhan Sports Center is also an early check on the team’s direction as it grows toward co-hosting Afcon 2027 with Tanzania and Uganda.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis said the squad is embracing the challenge.

“We are privileged to play two very strong opponents that are preparing for Afcon and definitely have our work cut out. Our approach is to develop a new crop of players,” he said.

He added that many in-form players, especially from the local league, narrowly missed out but remain in the long-term plans.

“We are building an expanded team for the future,” he said.

The fixture arrives at a time when the Stars have won two of their last five matches—against Burundi and Seychelles—but have struggled for consistency.

With several fresh faces brought into camp and senior figures such as captain Michael Olunga missing, the match becomes an important test of depth, character, and readiness.

Players are also welcoming the new direction.

Striker Ryan Ogam said the team is united despite many of them playing together for the first time.

“In football we normally say we have no new player because we all play football. I believe we are building something special,” he said.

“This is positive pressure for us… It won’t be easy against Guinea and Senegal, but it is nice that we are now getting the chance to play top teams.”

Equatorial Guinea, on their part, are sharpening their squad for the 2025 Afcon in Morocco. Their experience and physicality will present a stern test for Kenya’s newcomers.

The last meeting between the two teams was in 2018, when Kenya won 1-0 through a Piston Mutamba goal.

For goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, the call-ups given to young players show that competition for places is now open.

“This is a new phase of the team and I am glad that we can now see that all it takes to be in the team is hard work and consistency. Anyone can be called,” he said.

He encouraged the younger players to remain patient and determined. “Never give up,” he added.

One of those youngsters, Aldrine Kibet, says he is ready to make the most of the moment.

“My dream was to feature for the team in 2027, but it has come early. I could not be happier. My goal is to help the team as always, zero pressure,” he said.

“The journey to a better future begins this weekend.”