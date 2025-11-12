×
Lamine Yamal released from World Cup qualifiers by 'upset' Spanish federation

By AFP | Nov. 12, 2025

Spain's forward Lamine Yamal is pictured during pitch inspection before the warm up session prior to the start of the UEFA Nations League final football match vs Portugal in Munich on June 8, 2025. [Alexandra BEIER / AFP]

Lamine Yamal has been released from the Spain squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches after undergoing treatment, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced Tuesday.

The federation's medical team announced "their surprise and upset" after discovering on Monday that the 18-year-old "had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning", a statement Tuesday said.

Yamal had been due to report for international duty on Monday for the start of the Spain team's training camp.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received... last night (Monday)," the statement added.

The recommended recovery time after such a procedure is seven to 10 days, according to the RFEF statement, with the federation deciding "to release the player from the current squad" to prioritise Yamal's "health, safety and well-being".

The Barcelona star has suffered from a groin problem in recent weeks and was forced to miss Spain's last round of qualifiers in October.

Spain top Group E with a 100 percent record after four outings, and can book their spot at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico over the next two matchdays.

They take on Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi, before welcoming Turkey to Seville on November 18.

.

.

