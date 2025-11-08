SportPesa Premier League: Nairobi United move third after six-goal thriller win over Sharks

Kenya Police fc and Sofapaka fc amidst SportPesa Premier League match at Police SACCO Stadium, Nov 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Newbies Nairobi United jumped to third in the SportPesa Premier League standings after thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in a six goal thriller match at Dandora Stadium on Saturday.

Commonly referred to as Naibois, the CAF Confederation Cup group stage bound outfit picked their fourth win of the season thanks to a brace from Nigerian import Michael Karamor and a goal apiece from Enoch Machaka and Lesley Owino.

Ironically, it was Sharks who took the lead in the match after Frankline Omollo scored in the opening minute of the match.

Nigerian international and former Kakamega Homeboyz and Kisumu All Stars striker Michael Karamor drew the match level in the 10th minute before Lesley Owino handed Naibois the lead four minute past the half hour mark.

Three minutes to half time, Enoch Machaka made it 3-1 to Naibois who took a two goal advantage to the breather.

In the final half, Karamor bagged his brace and Naibois’ fourth at the hour mark before former KSSSA National football boys’ champions with Highway High School Humphrey Aroko pulled a goal back for Sharks for 4-2.

Sharks dropped deep into the relegation zone after the defeat, sitting second last with six points, two ahead of bottom placed APS Bomet.

Action resumes on Sunday with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia upbeat of stopping defending champions Kenya Police at Nyayo Stadium.

“We have done very well in our last few games and we have prepared well this week for the match. Last season is gone, and we do not expect the same outcomes witnessed last season.

“We have different management now just as Police, and what we need to do is play our style, take our chances,” said the Ghanaian Gor assistant coach Kobi Bismark-Mensah.

Gor Mahia, second with 13 points from six games, will be keen to move top spot depending on today’s results pitting leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who hosts Murang’a Seal at Bukhungu Stadium. Homeboyz lead the table with 14 points from seven matches and will aim to maintain their momentum.

Kenya Police, eighth with eight points but having played only four games, have struggled for consistency this term but remain a formidable opponent. A win here would revive their title defence hopes.