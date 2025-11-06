Barca rescue draw at Club Brugge in six-goal thriller

Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal (C) controls the ball as he prepares to shoot to score the equalizing 2-2 goal during the UEFA Champions League league phase day 4 football match between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona at Jan Breydelstadion stadium, in Bruges, on November 5, 2025. (NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Spanish giants Barcelona needed to come from behind three times to earn a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal was back to his best for Hansi Flick's side to help them earn a point in a gripping clash in Belgium.

Barca's defence was shredded on multiple occasions by the hosts as Brugge winger Carlos Forbs struck twice and set one up for Nicolo Tresoldi.

Ferran Torres, Yamal and a Christos Tzolis own goal saved Barcelona from what would have been a humiliating defeat, even though they have several players out injured.

"It's a game I think we have to win, but we have to do things a lot better," Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong told Movistar.

"We have to adjust some things, we know that, we're working on it... if you let in three goals it's difficult to win."

Barcelona have been in shaky form in recent weeks, including losing against rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga Clasico.

The Catalans have struggled defensively for much of the season but Flick said his team would not change their style and high defensive line.

"We can speak about changing everything, but I am not a coach to change this," said Flick.

"We want to play (how) our DNA is... we are Barca."

The hosts took an early lead at the Jan Breydel stadium through Tresoldi, who was set up by the electric Forbs.

With Forbs rampaging in behind Barcelona's defence, Brugge set an early blueprint for how they could consistently hurt the Catalans.

Flick's side hit back quickly through Torres, who produced a clever finish after Fermin Lopez played him in.

Midfielder Lopez struck the woodwork before Forbs netted Brugge's second in a relentless battle between two sides determined to attack.

The Portuguese winger played a one-two with Tzolis, to burst into space behind Barca's defence once more before finishing with aplomb past Wojciech Szczesny.

Barca defender Jules Kounde crashed a shot against the bar at the other end as last year's semi-finalists sought a leveller.

Yamal, who was once again his side's key player after some recent flat displays, created a fine chance for Torres to score before the break but the striker nudged the ball past goalkeeper Nordin Jackers and wide.

Szczesny saved well from Joaquin Seys at the near post as Brugge continued to attack in the second half, showing no intention of trying to protect their lead.

Eric Garcia almost scored from long range but became the third Barca player to hit the frame of the goal, as his effort slapped against the crossbar.

Barcelona eventually pulled level with a brilliant goal, as Yamal combined with Lopez superbly to break through.

Lopez backheeled the ball into the teenager's path and Yamal flicked it past Jackers and into the bottom corner.

Forbs wasted a fine chance to put his team ahead again but given another opportunity minutes later, took it with a stylish finish.

Hans Vanaken played him through on goal and he delicately dinked it past Szczesny for his second and Brugge's third.

Forbs was awarded a penalty when he went down after a collision with Barca's Alejandro Balde in the box but it was cancelled after a VAR review showed he had actually bumped into the Spaniard.

Jackers produced a superb save to tip away a Yamal effort bound for the top corner, but could do nothing about Barca's equaliser, which arrived in similar fashion.

Yamal's curling effort from the right deflected off Tzolis's head and beat the goalkeeper.

"I'm trying to get back to working and playing at (my best) level, that's how I feel best and enjoy myself most," Yamal told Movistar.

Brugge thought they had won it in stoppage time when veteran goalkeeper Szczesny tried to turn in his area but lost the ball as Romeo Vermant slid in on him.

Vermant rolled the ball into the empty net but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, after the Belgian forward was ruled to have fouled the relieved Szczesny.

"They created a lot of danger, with just a couple of passes they got into the area, it's obviously something we have to improve," said Barca defender Garcia.