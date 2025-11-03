Vihiga Queens storm to top of FKF Women's Premier League

Ruth Khasoha (L) of Vihiga Queens FC contest for ball with Fasila Adhiambo of Ulinzi Starlets FC contest for ball with during their FKF Women Premier League match at Ulinzi Complex on January 22, 2024. The match ended 1-1. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Vihiga Queens are back where they belong — at the summit of the FKF Women’s Premier League — after a stunning 6-0 victory over Kisped Queens in Kisumu on Sunday.

The three-time champions were ruthless from the first whistle at Moi Stadium, scoring three goals inside the opening seven minutes to completely dismantle their hosts. Harambee Starlets forward Martha Amunyolete was once again the star of the show, netting a quick-fire hat-trick to inspire the Western giants to their third straight win of the season.

Amunyolete opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the match after connecting neatly with Alice Mideru’s delivery to give Vihiga an early lead. Four minutes later, she doubled the advantage with her fifth goal of the season before completing her hat-trick in the seventh minute from a Noel Shilachilo assist — the fastest treble so far this campaign.

The forward continued her fine form after the break, grabbing her fourth of the day in the 54th minute to put the game beyond reach. The result marked Vihiga’s third consecutive clean-sheet win following earlier 3-0 triumphs over Bungoma Queens and Kibera Soccer Women.

Head coach Alex Alumira was full of praise for his team’s discipline and hunger, saying their consistency is a result of teamwork and focus. “The girls have been improving with every match,” he said. “We are not getting carried away, but we want to keep this momentum going.”

In other matches, Ulinzi Starlets edged Zetech Sparks 1-0 at the Zetech University grounds in Mang’u. The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Zetech defender Sharon Omondi turned the ball into her own net under pressure from Ulinzi’s attack. The win lifted the soldiers to second place on seven points, just two behind leaders Kenya Police Bullets FC.

At the Kasarani Annex, newcomers Kayole Starlets registered their second win of the season after defeating Kisumu All Starlets 2-0. Substitute Linda Kihara broke the deadlock in the 61st minute before Ashley Shilwatso sealed the win in the 83rd with her fourth goal of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Kibera Soccer Women were once again held to a 0-0 draw by Trinity Starlets at Marist International University, leaving them still in search of their first win this season.

Defending champions Kenya Police Bullets continued their perfect start, crushing league debutants Gideon Starlets 6-0. Ugandan forward Margaret Kunihira scored a hat-trick, while Lorna Nyabuto netted a brace as Zaina Namuleme also got on the scoresheet.

After seven matches, the FKF Women’s Premier League is shaping up to be a fierce battle at the top, with Vihiga Queens, Police Bullets, and Ulinzi Starlets all showing strong title ambitions early in the campaign.