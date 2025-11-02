Naibois fall, K'Ogalo and Homeboyz chase top spot

Gor Mahia's Felix Oluoch and Mark Shaban celebrate their win against Posta Rangers during Sportpesa Premier League match at Nyayo National stadium. Oct 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz will continue their battle for the top spot in the SportPesa Premier League standings when action continues today across the country.

This is after yesterday’s stunning results when Sofapaka handed history makers Nairobi United, fresh from CAF Confederation Cup heroics, a reality check, reducing the newbies into whipping boys by thrashing them 3-0.

Joseph Kuloba, Bramuel Simiyu, and Japheth Mzungu scored as Batoto ba Mungu secured their second win of the season while Naibois fell to their second defeat in four matches.

Victory lifted Sofapaka to sixth with eight points, while Nairobi United dropped to 13th with six points.

In Migori County, Mara Sugar held Bandari to a barren draw, picking a point that leaves them ninth with seven points, while the dockers sit 11th with six points.

At Kasarani, Shabana ended their three-match losing streak with a 0-0 draw with Kariobangi Sharks.

The Glamour Boys, who began the season with a bang, have lost to Posta Rangers 2-1, Mathare United 1-0 and AFC Leopards 2-1, building onto their draw.

The three results did little to change the top four in the standings, and both Gor and Homeboyz will be keen to take advantage and pull further away.

Gor defender Michael Kibwage said they have to be cautious against Ulinzi Stars.

Speaking before their match, the Harambee Stars defender believes the soldiers pose a threat despite their five-game winless streak and poor form that has left Ulinzi 15th with five points, a point above the relegation zone.

“We have to maintain the momentum heading to the international break. We know Ulinzi has always been a tough one every time we meet, but we will be ready. We need the clean sheets too, and we are going to ensure we go to the break on the front foot,” said Kibwage.

League leaders Homeboyz will also be keen to maintain their good start when they welcome Tusker at Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz are unbeaten in four games and top the table with 13 points following their midweek win over APS Bomet. Tusker, meanwhile, will look to build on their 2–1 victory against Sharks and close the gap at the top.

Bidco United, who edged Ulinzi Stars 2–1 on Wednesday, welcome bottom-placed APS Bomet at Kasarani Annex.

Bidco are enjoying a fine run in fourth place with ten points and will fancy their chances against a Bomet side that has lost four of its opening five matches.

Defending champions Kenya Police return to league duty at home to Posta Rangers after a slow start to their title defence. Police have played only two matches, collecting four points.