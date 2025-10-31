Rebuilt Leverkusen hope to reignite Bundesliga rivalry at Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen's players celebrate scoring vs SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on October 26, 2025. [INA FASSBENDER / AFP]

Bayer Leverkusen will resume their recent Bundesliga rivalry at Bayern Munich on Saturday but are almost completely unrecognisable from the side who struck fear into the hearts of the Bavarian giants in past seasons.

Under Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen went toe-to-toe with Bayern for more than two seasons, pushing them harder than any German side had done since Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund more than a decade before.

Alonso's Leverkusen won three and drew three of their six domestic fixtures with Bayern during his tenure at the club, including a 3-0 demolition in February 2024 on the way to an unbeaten league and cup double.

This season, however, the clubs' fortunes have reverted to type.

Leverkusen lost several first-team cornerstones in the summer and are on their second coach of the season, with Kasper Hjulmand replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag after just two Bundesliga games.

With just eight games played, Leverkusen sit fifth, seven points behind an unstoppable Bayern.

Bayern's 4-1 German Cup win over Cologne on Wednesday was their 14th in 14 games, breaking a decades-old record for the best start in the history of Europe's top-five leagues.

The contrasting records have Leverkusen looking unlikely to be the first to take points off Bayern this season, but there is hope.

Under Hjulmand, Leverkusen have won six and drawn four, losing just one match -- albeit a 7-2 thumping at the hands of European champs Paris Saint-Germain.

With Wednesday's 4-2 German Cup win over second-division Paderborn going to extra time, Hjulmand promised to give his side time to recover before the trip to Bayern.

"Those extra 30 minutes were not ideal for us, but that's football.

"From now, it's all about recovery, treatment, nutrition, and everything necessary to be ready to win against Bayern.

"These next few days are important - not much training, but regaining energy."

Reborn under Hjulmand this season, midfielder Jonas Hofmann said Leverkusen would travel to Munich "not to complain, but to take something away with us."

One to watch: Tiago Tomas

Brought in late in the window to replace the Premier League-bound Nick Woltemade, Tiago Tomas has quickly established himself in the forward line for an improving Stuttgart.

Tomas has scored twice in the league and offers speed on the wings, linking well with strikers Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirovic.

After another summer of upheaval, Stuttgart have won their past five league matches and sit third.

"I've heard some people say we're struggling, but I think it's normal," Tomas said in an interview with the Bundesliga website on Wednesday. "If during the process you can have the wins we've had, I don't think we're struggling at all."

"I'm excited for what's next. I think we're growing together as a team."

Stuttgart travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday.