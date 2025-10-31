Zambia's Chipolopolo sack Avram Grant after tough World Cup qualifying run

Avram Grant of Israel reacts during a quarter-final in the 2015 AFCON when Ghana played Guinea in Malabo February 1, 2015. [REUTERS/Amr Abdallah]

Zambia have confirmed the departure of 70-year-old Israeli coach Avram Grant, who led the national team through a difficult 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced on Wednesday that Grant’s contract had been terminated as the association seeks a new direction for the side.

Under Grant, the Chipolopolo finished fourth in their group, suffering home losses to Tanzania, Morocco, and Niger. The result left the Copper Bullets with a disappointing campaign as they look ahead to another AFCON cycle.

Grant’s tenure had seen more success in AFCON qualifying, with Zambia reaching successive tournaments, including a 2025 AFCON appearance in Morocco, Mali, and the Comoros in Group A.

FAZ stated that parting ways with Grant was a strategic move to “chart a new way forward for the Chipolopolo.” In a reflection on his time with Zambia, Grant posted on social media expressing a wish for the country to one day participate in a World Cup, noting the long football history and the dream that remains.

Grant’s coaching journey spans several notable stops. He took charge of Ghana’s national team in 2015, guiding them to second place at AFCON and fourth in the following edition. His club career includes a long stint in Israeli football, multiple roles with the national team there, and managerial positions at Chelsea (appointed in 2007) and West Ham United in Europe.