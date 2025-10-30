×
PSG's injured Doue to miss Bayern match, out for several weeks

By AFP | Oct. 30, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate after French midfielder Desire Doue (CL) after scoring the team's first goal during the French L1 football matchvs Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 15, 2024.[FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

Paris Saint-Germain's star young forward Desire Doue is "unavailable for a few weeks" following an injury in a Ligue 1 game, the club announced on Thursday.

Doue will miss the European champions' home fixture with Bayern Munich next Tuesday in the Champions League, while Tottenham visit Parc des Princes on November 26.

In Ligue 1, PSG face Nice on Saturday, followed by Lyon the following weekend.

"A new update will be provided after the international break" in November, the club added.

Doue, 20, was stretchered off on the hour mark in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Lorient, suffering from "a muscular lesion in the right thigh".

This latest setback for one of the capital side's standout players came just after Doue's return from a six-week lay-off due to a right calf injury picked up on France duty.

He returned in fine form, bagging a first-half brace in the 7-2 Champions League demolition of Bayer Leverkusen last week.

