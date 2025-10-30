AFC Leopards claw Shabana as Homeboyz go three points clear

AFC Leopards staged a late comeback to edge Shabana 2-1 at the Gusii Stadium yesterday, in one of the dramatic fixtures of the day in the SportPesa Premier League.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz maintained their perfect start to the season after beating APS Bomet 2-1 in Kericho, while Tusker overcame Kariobangi Sharks by the same margin in Nairobi.

The win saw Homeboyz move three points clear at the top of the standings, while Leopards climbed to fourth after collecting back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Tusker, on the other hand, continued their steady recovery after a slow start, piling more pressure on a struggling Sharks side that has now lost three straight games.

At the Gusii Stadium, Shabana, desperate to bounce back from two straight defeats, got off to a bright start when Austine Odongo fired them ahead in the 10th minute.

The early goal lifted the home fans’ spirits, but Leopards refused to crumble. After missing several chances in the first half, coach Fred Ambani made inspired changes that turned the tide.

Club captain Victor Omune and winger Julius Masaba were introduced shortly after the hour mark, and their impact was felt immediately.

In the 72nd minute, Omune drew Leopards level after combining brilliantly with Masaba to silence the home crowd.

Ingwe kept pressing and got their reward at the death. A teasing corner from James Kinyanjui forced a Shabana defender to put the ball into his own net, sealing a memorable 2-1 comeback win for Ingwe.

The result marked Leopards’ second consecutive win of the season after last weekend’s triumph against KCB.

Ambani’s men are now unbeaten and sit fourth with nine points, a much-needed boost for a coach who has been under immense pressure in recent weeks.

“This win means a lot for the boys,” said Ambani after the match.

“We showed great character to fight back from a goal down, and the substitutes really changed the game for us. The confidence is growing, and we want to keep this momentum going.”

For Shabana, the defeat was their third consecutive loss at home.

The Kisii-based side has struggled to replicate their bright start to the season, which saw them win their first two matches convincingly.

In Kericho, Kakamega Homeboyz continued their fine run with a hard-fought 2-1 win over APS Bomet.