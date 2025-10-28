×
Wafcon slot in sight as Harambee Starlets face Gambia in crucial match

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 28, 2025
Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo celebrates scoring against Gambia during their 2026 Wafcon Qualifiers First Leg match at Nyayo National Stadium on October 24, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Starlets will have everything to play for when they face off with Gambia in their return leg match of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) today at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal.

Given that qualification is within reach thanks to their 3-1 first leg win, there will be no room for mistakes for Beldine Odemba’s charges, who are looking to end their long wait to play on the big stage.

They need a win or a draw of any kind to secure their spot at the 2026 Wafcon set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco.

In a previous interview coach Odemba said the qualification is very important not just for the team, but also for the country.

Though playing away, they will be under no pressure from the 12th man rallying behind their hosts for the match will be played in a neutral ground.

She added that it will be a fair fixture because Gambia will not have their fans rallying behind them.

“It’s a good thing that we are playing on a neutral ground because they (Gambia) won't have their fans behind them,” Odemba said.

Going into the match with a two-goal lead, Odemba is likely not to make many changes in her starting 11.

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor is likely to maintain her place between the posts ahead of former first choice keeper Annedy Kundu who has been starting on bench. Awour has been impressive cementing her place on the starting lineup.

A solid defence is what the Kenyans need to bag the elusive ticket to play continental football.

Promising Ulinzi Starlets defender Lorine Ilavongam, captain Ruth Ingotsi and Enez Mango are possible starters in the backline. The trio impressed despite an early mishap that saw the Queen Scorpions captain Fatoumata Kante score an early goal.

Kenya Under-20 Rising Starlets captain Fasila Adhiambo, who second Starlets' second goal, Elizabeth Muteshi, Martha Amunyolet and Lavender Akinyi are also likely to maintain their spots in the starting 11.

The quartet controlled the midfield ensuring the forwards had enough ball supply. Simba Queens midfielder Corazon Aquino is likely to start on bench again as well as Medina Abubakar.

Forwards Mwanahalima Adam, Shaylene Opisa, who netted Kenya’s third goal and Elizabeth Wambui will be favourites to start. Adam, who was in the team that qualified for the 2016 Wafcon, scored an equaliser for Kenya.

