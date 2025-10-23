Harambee Starlets gear up for Gambia's Queen Scorpions

Harambee Starlets celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Harambee Starlets,X]

After weeks of intensive training, Harambee Starlets are now tying up loose ends ahead of tomorrow’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Gambia.

The Kenyans, who are looking to secure their return to the continental stage after many years in the cold, will clash with the Queen Scorpions in the first leg of their third-round qualifiers match at Nyayo Stadium.

The return leg will be played on Tuesday at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal. The aggregate winner will book their ticket to the 2026 Wafcon to be staged in Morocco from March 17 to April 3.

Coach Beldine Odemba is hoping to write history as the first female coach to take Harambee Starlets to Wafcon and the second overall.

Odemba and her charges came close to achieving that feat but fell short in 2023 when they lost to Botswana 1-2 on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers. Coach David Ouma led Kenya to its maiden appearance on the African stage in 2016 after eliminating Algeria on the away goal rule.

Forward Violet Nanjala exuded confidence, saying that they are determined to bag maximum points at home and then complete the job away in Senegal, which will host the Gambia home match.

“We are ready for the match. Our expectation as a team is to win at home, and I believe that we have what it takes to make it happen. We are finalising our training, and we are waiting for our opponents, though we know that the game won’t be easy,” Nanjala said.

She added that this qualifier gives most of the players a chance to realise their Wafcon dream hence they will go all out and ensure that they qualify.

“This is an opportunity for most of us to play at Wafcon. We don't expect them to let us have our way, but we are good to go based on our preparations. We are ready as players, and our coaches are also doing their bit, and so we will all go out and get the job done.”

Defender Ruth Ingotsi echoed her sentiments, saying that they are confident they will win tomorrow’s clash.

“We have been in training for more than three weeks, and we have faith in the training that our coaches have taken us through, and I believe that we will win. We are in high spirits, and the players are determined to bag all the points home and away,” Ingotsi said.

Nanjala and Ingotsi, just like their teammates, urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support them. The duo is among experienced players who are in camp alongside Terry Engesha, who scored Kenya’s goal against Tunisia, spurring them to the third and final round of qualifiers.