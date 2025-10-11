McCarthy hits out at Burundi as Stars shift focus to Ivory Coast

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy in Bujumbura, Burundi. [Courtesy]

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has praised his team’s resilience after they battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Burundi in a Group F 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match on Thursday evening in Bujumbura.

Kenya’s winning goal came in the second half through substitute Ryan Ogam, whose calm finish settled a bruising contest at the Intwari Stadium.

But while the three points were welcome, McCarthy admitted the match was one of the most physically demanding his side has faced in the qualifiers.

“It was not an easy game at all,” McCarthy said after the match.

“The boys gave everything despite the conditions. I’m proud of how they stood up and refused to be bullied.”

The South African tactician accused Burundi of playing overly aggressive football, saying his players were forced to fight for every ball under constant pressure.

He also criticised the state of the pitch, describing it as unsuitable for a World Cup qualifying match.

“Burundi were very physical; they got away with a lot of things,” he said.

“The surface made it worse, but credit to my players — they adapted and fought with heart. That’s what real professionals do.”

The match took an early twist when Kenya goalkeeper Brian Bwire picked up an injury following a rough challenge, forcing the team to adjust quickly.

When the opportunity came, Kenya made it count. In the 67th minute, Ogam latched onto a pass from Michael Olunga and slotted it home, sending the small group of Kenyan fans living in Bujumbura into wild celebration.

The hosts tried to respond, but McCarthy’s side held firm to claim their third win of the qualifying campaign.

The result lifted Kenya to 12 points in Group F, though they remain out of contention for a World Cup spot.

Still, McCarthy believes the performance showed his players’ growth and fighting spirit.

“This team is learning to win even when things are not perfect,” he said.

“We showed character and maturity. I can’t ask for more than that.”

With the Burundi fixture now behind them, the Harambee Stars have shifted focus to their final group match against African champions Ivory Coast next Tuesday.

McCarthy said the match offers another chance for his players to test themselves against one of the continent’s best sides.

“We want to finish the group strongly,” he said.

“Ivory Coast are a top team, but we’ll go there to compete and give our fans something to be proud of.”