×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Harambee Starlets step up training ahead of Gambia Wafcon qualifier

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 9, 2025
Harambee Starlets players celebrate scoring in a past match. [File]

The national football team, Harambee Starlets, is gearing up for the final phase of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Gambia.

The Kenyans will clash with the Gambians in a two-legged third round, with the aggregate winner booking their ticket to the continental showpiece set for Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

Starlets are looking to secure their return to the African stage, having made their first and only appearance in 2016.

Starlets will kick off their campaign on October 24 at Nyayo Stadium and then play the return leg on October 28 at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Kenyans advanced to the final round following a 1-0 aggregate win against Tunisia. In 2023, Kenya failed to qualify for the 2024 Wafcon after falling to Botswana 1-2 in the final round.

Head coach Beldine Odemba selected a provisional squad of 38 players, which will be whittled down to 23 that will face Gambia. It comprises experienced as well as new faces who will be looking to impress and make the final list.

Ulinzi Starlets defender Lorine Ilavonga is among the new faces in the senior team.

The former Wiyeta Girls Secondary School player has been on a steady rise, featuring for the Under-17 team Junior Starlets and the Rising Starlets (Under-20) before receiving her first call-up to the senior team.  

Ilavonga, who is determined to make the final squad, said that she will continue working hard.

“It’s not easy to break into the senior team, and one must work hard, have self-belief and confidence in order to get that opportunity. I want to work very hard, quickly grasp everything that the coaches are teaching us,” Ilavonga said.

Trinity Starlets midfielder Elizabeth Muteshi was elated after getting a chance to prove herself.

“Getting my first senior team call-up felt great and amazing. In 2023 I was in the under-20 team, and when we played against Cameroon, the coach told us to work hard so we can get a chance in the senior team and I’m glad to be here,” Muteshi said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 WAFCON WAFCON qualifiers Harambee Starlets
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
21 mins ago
KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase
National
By Patrick Beja
21 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
Education
By Standard Team
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
By Michael Ndonye 21 mins ago
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
By Brian Otieno 21 mins ago
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
By Standard Team 21 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 21 mins ago
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved