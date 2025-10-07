Shabana, Rangers take early early as Tusker struggle in Sportpesa Premier League

Tusker's Vincent Otieno dribbles the ball past Shabana's Biron Omondi during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on October 5, 2025. [Tusker FC]

The 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) is beginning to take shape after four rounds, with Shabana and Posta Rangers emerging as early pacesetters following impressive starts.

Both sides sit level at the top with seven points, each having a game in hand.

Shabana, who returned to the top flight with renewed energy, have been one of the most entertaining teams so far, scoring six goals in three matches.

Their solid form, built around attacking flair and solid fan support, has made them one of the teams to watch this season.

Posta Rangers, also on seven points, have been equally consistent, boasting the best defensive record among the early leaders after conceding just twice.

Defending champions Gor Mahia are tucked in third place with six points from three matches.

While they have not been at their dominant best, Charles Akonnor’s men are expected to mount a strong title challenge once they hit full rhythm.

Bidco United, who have quietly gone about their business, are fourth after winning both their opening matches, while KCB and Kariobangi Sharks round off the top with six and five points, respectively.

Bidco extended their 100 per cent start to the season by handing Premier League debutants Nairobi United their first loss in the top tier following a 1-0 win on Monday.

“I feel really good because winning FKF Premier League matches is never easy, and those are two victories against very solid opponents.

“I am happy, but there is still a lot of work to do because after scoring, we tend to struggle to control the game,” said Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia.

Both have shown early signs of stability and could play key roles in shaping the title race.

On the opposite end of the table, the struggles of 12-time Premier League champions Tusker continue to raise eyebrows.

The brewers, who finished in the top three last season, are yet to register a win after four matches and sit 16th with just two points.

Equally, sleeping giants AFC Leopards, who are yet to secure a win this season, are positioned 15th with two points from two matches.

Sofapaka’s slow start sees them 17th with one point, while newcomers APS Bomet prop up the standings after losing all three of their matches, conceding seven goals.