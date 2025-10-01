Tusker seek recovery as Police, Naibois rejoin league action

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere reacts during a past FKF Premier Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on March 29, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker will go into Wednesday’s SportPesa Premier League fixtures under pressure after suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two matches of the 2025–2026 season.

The 12-time champions have endured one of its worst starts in recent years, losing both games and conceding four goals in the process.

The Brewers face Mathare United in a crucial match-day three tie at Kasarani Annex, hoping to turn things around.

Tusker head coach Charles Okere admits the poor start has been tough, but he believes his players have what it takes to recover.

“It is a tough period of course losing two games in a row, but we have also tried to look at the positives that will lift the team’s spirits heading into tomorrow (Wednesday) game,” said Okere on Tuesday.

“We had a good pre-season with so many good moments that we can pick and bring them onto our league matches.”

Okere revealed that the team has worked on its defensive shape in training after conceding goals in situations he believes were avoidable.

“We have conceded four goals in two matches but in circumstances which we should have controlled better. Over the last two days of training this is an area we have looked at keenly,” he added.

Facing a Mathare United side full of confidence makes the task even harder. The Slum Boys come into the game after edging KCB 1-0 last weekend and will be eager to build on that result.

Mathare also beat Tusker 2-1 in their last league meeting at the same venue, another reminder that Okere’s men will have to be cautious.

The biggest clash of the day will see defending champions Kenya Police finally start their title defence against Ulinzi Stars.

Police missed the opening two rounds due to CAF Champions League duty and will be keen to bounce back after a surprise 2-0 loss to Mogadishu City on Sunday, even though they still advanced to the next round.

Ulinzi head into the clash with a win and a draw from their first two matches. They impressed in attack against Murang’a Seal but struggled with finishing, something they will want to improve against their uniformed rivals.

Past meetings suggest this encounter could be tight, with six of the last eight league games between the two ending in draws.

Elsewhere, Migori’s Mara Sugar will host Nairobi United in Awendo. Mara began their season with a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz, while newcomers Nairobi United will finally make their league debut after CAF Confederation Cup action kept them out of the first two rounds.

The ambitious side from the capital has already spoken of title ambitions and will look to prove their intent in their first-ever top-flight match.