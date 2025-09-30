Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash

Valerie Nekesa celebrates their goal against Ethiopia in African Qualifiers FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2026 at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sept 28, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After a successful second round campaign, Rising Starlets have now shifted focus to the third round of the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Kenyans kept their World Cup dream alive with a 5-1 aggregate win against Ethiopia to advance to the next round and inch closer to the global event to be staged in Poland from September 5 to 27, 2026.

Rising Starlets played to a 1-1 draw away in Addis Ababa in the first leg and got the job done at home with a resounding 4-0 victory at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

With the win, they booked a third-round date with neighbours Tanzania whom they play in February next year. The Tanzanians, on the other hand, had a fruitful outing home and away for an impressive 7-0 aggregate score.

They thrashed Angola 4-0 at home and crowned their flawless run with a 3-0 conquest away in Luanda.

Rising Starlets who are looking to follow in the footsteps of Junior Starlets and secure their first global appearance displayed a brilliant show against Ethiopia.

The team comprises secondary school learners and players from local clubs, save for captain Fasila Adhiambo, who plays in Tanzania for Simba Queens.

Archbishop Njenga Girls High School striker Elizabeth Mideva starred in both legs, scoring Kenya’s lone goal away and bagging a brace at home. Valarie Nekesa of Madira Girls was also impressive, scoring the opening goal.

The squad’s composition was also an indicator of a promising future for women’s football following transition of players from the Junior Starlets to the team.

Coach Jackline Juma emphasised that players will get opportunity based on their readiness and not age. “If a player is ready, they will get a chance even in the senior team because it’s not about their age,” Juma said.

Juma underscored the need for good preparations. “We must prepare very well. We hope to play friendly matches with foreign teams as well as local teams because they will also help us analyze our game.”