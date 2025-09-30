×
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 30, 2025
Posta Rangers FC coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo celebrates with Trevor Omondi after victory against Tusker FC during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Dandora Stadium on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The 2025-2026 SportPesa League is slowly picking up the pace week in week out as wounded KCB will kick off round three of the new campaign today when Robert Matano will be seeking to redeem themselves when he plays Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex from 3pm.

The bankers had the perfect start of the campaign when new signing Boniface Omondi hit a brace in the 2-0 win over Tusker before Matano’s momentum was slowed down last Friday after a 1-0 defeat to Mathare United.

The mixed results have left KCB fifth with three points same as Gor Mahia (4th), Murang’a Seal (6th), Bidco United (7th), and Mathare United (8th).

On the other hand, Kariobangi Sharks have had a slow start following identical 0-0 draws in their opening two matches against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

Both teams will be hoping to catch up with early season leaders Shabana and Posta Rangers.

Tomorrow, champions Kenya Police and newbies Nairobi United will kick off their league season international duty.

Police face Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco from 4pm, while Naibois travel to play winless Mara Sugar in Awendo from 2pm.

Winless Tusker, who have lost both their two matches of the season, will seek redemption against Mathare United.

The brewers lost 2-0 to KCB and 2-1 to Posta Rangers.

