Austine Odhiambo back in Harambee Stars squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Harambee Stars players Ronney Onyango (left) and Austin Odhiambo during a past training session. [FKF Media]

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have announced their squad for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo reclaiming a place in the national team after a controversial omission after the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Head coach Benni McCarthy has kept faith with most of the players who featured in the recent victories over Gambia and Seychelles, signaling a desire for continuity as Kenya closes out its qualifying campaign.

Odhiambo, who scored the decisive goal against DR Congo and also provided the equaliser in the opening stages against Angola, had been in the spotlight for his absence from the previous roster. His return adds midfield bite and experience to a squad already seen as capable of lifting the team’s performance in these final fixtures.

The squad also marks the international breakthrough for Vincent Harper, an England-based defender who earns his first call-up. Striker Lawrence Okoth also steps up from the youth ranks after an impressive showing with the Kenya U20 side at the 2025 U20 AFCON in Egypt, where he found the net twice in the group stage.

The Harambee Stars will begin on October 9, 2025, when they host Burundi at Intwari Stadium with a 4:00 p.m. The campaign will conclude on October 14, 2025, in a night match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium against Ivory Coast, starting at 10:00 p.m.

The team will assemble in early October for camp, with the final travelling squad to be confirmed after medical and fitness assessments.

The final 24-man Harambee Stars squad :