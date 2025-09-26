×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Austine Odhiambo back in Harambee Stars squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 26, 2025

Harambee Stars players Ronney Onyango (left) and Austin Odhiambo during a past training session. [FKF Media]

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have announced their squad for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo reclaiming a place in the national team after a controversial omission after the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Head coach Benni McCarthy has kept faith with most of the players who featured in the recent victories over Gambia and Seychelles, signaling a desire for continuity as Kenya closes out its qualifying campaign.

Odhiambo, who scored the decisive goal against DR Congo and also provided the equaliser in the opening stages against Angola, had been in the spotlight for his absence from the previous roster. His return adds midfield bite and experience to a squad already seen as capable of lifting the team’s performance in these final fixtures.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The squad also marks the international breakthrough for Vincent Harper, an England-based defender who earns his first call-up. Striker Lawrence Okoth also steps up from the youth ranks after an impressive showing with the Kenya U20 side at the 2025 U20 AFCON in Egypt, where he found the net twice in the group stage.

The Harambee Stars will begin on October 9, 2025, when they host Burundi at Intwari Stadium with a 4:00 p.m. The campaign will conclude on October 14, 2025, in a night match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium against Ivory Coast, starting at 10:00 p.m. 

The team will assemble in early October for camp, with the final travelling squad to be confirmed after medical and fitness assessments.

The final 24-man Harambee Stars squad :

  • Goalkeepers: Faruk Shikhalo, Byrne Omondi, Brian Bwire
  • Defenders: Manzur Suleiman, Vincent Harper, Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, Collins Sichenje, Michael Kibwage, Ronney Onyango, Abud Omar, Daniel Sakari
  • Midfielders: Alpha Onyango, Duke Abuya, Timothy Ouma, Ben Stanley, Marvin Nabwire, Austine Odhiambo
  • Wingers: William Lenkupae, Job Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri
  • Strikers: Michael Olunga, Ryan Ogam, Lawrence Okoth
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Austine Odhiambo Harambee Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
.

Latest Stories

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Lawyers criticise Ruto's housing pledge to police and teachers
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
State bans Saccos from borrowing to pay dividends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved