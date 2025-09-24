×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

More than 100 Roma fans arrested in Nice ahead of Europa League clash

By AFP | Sep. 24, 2025
AS Roma fans before a Serie game between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on September 21, 2025 in Rome, Italy. [Claudio Pasquazi/ Anadolu via AFP]

French police arrested 101 Roma fans, some with weapons, in Nice on Tuesday, a day before the teams were due to meet in the Europa League, the local prefecture announced.

A separate source told AFP that the Italian supporters were carrying sticks, shovels and knuckle dusters around the city centre on the French Riviera.

The prefecture said that more than 400 police officers will be present for Wednesday's group stage match.

"Since yesterday, more than 200 personnel, including two mobile units, were deployed in the city centre of Nice to prevent all types of public disorder and proceeded with the arrest of 102 individuals identified as Roma ultras, carrying weapons," it said on Wednesday, before later revising the number of arrests down to 101.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"These individuals were taken into police custody," it added.

The local authorities have banned Roma fans from displaying visible signs of their allegiance in the city between 1300 GMT (1500 local time) Tuesday and 1000 GMT on Thursday.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Europa League Roma Nice
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
21 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
29 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved