The Standard

Kenya Police edge Mogadishu City for perfect CAF Champions League start

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 20, 2025
Kenya Police FC players Eric Zakayo (left) and Edward Omondi celebrate a goal against Mogadishu City during the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign at Nyayo National Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Police kicked off their 2025-2026 CAF Champions League campaign on the front foot after thrashing Somalia champions Mogadishu City 3-1 Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Eric Zakayo, Daniel Simiyu and Edward Omondi all found the back of the net for the Kenyan champions who took advantage of playing their away match right in front of their fans back at home in Nairobi.

Somalia lacks a CAF-approved stadium that can host international matches and thus opted to play their home matches in Nairobi.

Zakayo opened the scores for Police after finding the back of the net in the 15th minute to hand the hosts a narrow 1-0 halftime advantage.

Issa Marsis however restored parity for the Somali outfit, finding the back of the net against the run of play in the 50th minute, a goal that startled the Law Enforcers who were hoping for an easy win.

Sensing danger, the hosts applied more pressure offensively and seven minutes after the Mogadishu equalizer, Omondi restored Police’s one goal advantage after netting in the 57th minute for a 2-1 lead.

Simiyu rounded off the scores in the 70th minute as Kenya Police took a massive two goal aggregate advantage ahead of the second leg set for next week on Sunday.

If they progress to the next round, Police will meet either Al Hilal or Jamus from Juba.

.

