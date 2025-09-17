It's raining cash as Sh20 million prize money awaits SportPesa League kick off

FKF President Hussein Mohamed (left) and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri at the official launch of the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB FC and former champions Tusker will kick off the newly renamed 2025–2026 SportPesa League will kick off this Friday at Nyayo Stadium from 6pm.

Fans can expect fireworks both on and off the pitch as the new campaign begins with a record Sh20 million prize pool up for grabs.

For years, league champions in Kenya have had to settle for a modest Sh5 million. That has now changed after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed announced that the winners of this season’s title will walk away with Sh15 million, three times more than the previous reward.

In the new structure, the league champions will pocket Sh15 million, while the runners-up and third-placed team will take home Sh3 million and Sh2 million respectively.

The federation has injected Sh10 million into the kitty, with an equal amount coming from the league’s title sponsor, SportPesa.

Speaking during the unveiling of the SportPesa League’s new name and logo yesterday, FKF boss Hussein Mohamed described the move as a new dawn for Kenyan football.

“For the first time, our champions will earn Sh15 million. This is only the beginning. Our target is to grow this figure to at least Sh50 million in the near future,” he said.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said the decision to increase the prize money was meant to inspire clubs and players to compete at the highest level.

“We are determined to make the SportPesa League highly competitive. Every player must feel they are striving for something meaningful,” said Karauri. “We had initially set aside Sh6 million, but after consultations with FKF, we agreed to double our support. We now stand with the federation in committing Sh20 million to the top three teams.”

The new prize pool has raised optimism among players, clubs, and fans that Kenyan football is headed in the right direction. Many believe the increased rewards will not only lift standards on the pitch but also encourage clubs to invest more in player development, infrastructure, and youth systems.

With the prize money confirmed, attention now shifts to the weekend fixtures. Friday’s opener between KCB and Tusker is expected to draw a large crowd, as both sides are eager to make a strong start. KCB will be out to show they are ready to mount a serious title challenge, while Tusker, one of the most successful clubs in the country, will be keen to reclaim their lost glory.

On Saturday, Kariobangi Sharks will face Bandari at the Kasarani Annex at 1pm, followed by a late afternoon clash between AFC Leopards and Sofapaka at Ulinzi Sports Complex from 4pm.

Sunday will see Shabana host APS Bomet at Gusii Stadium in a 2pm fixture before Murang’a Seal battle Ulinzi Stars at St. Sebastian Park an hour later. Defending champions Gor Mahia will then begin their title defense against Bidco United at Kasarani Stadium from 4pm.

The opening round will close on Monday with Mathare United taking on Posta Rangers at Kasarani Stadium.