×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New dawn for Kenyan football as SportPesa League champions set to bag Sh15 million

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 16, 2025
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and CEO SportPesa Ronald Karauri grace the official launch of the 2025/26 FKF Premier League season in Kiambu County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan football entered a new era today after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and gaming giant SportPesa unveiled a major boost in prize money for the country’s top league, tripling the champions’ reward from Sh5 million to Sh15 million.

The announcement was made during the official launch of the SportPesa League name and logo in Nairobi, where FKF President Hussein Mohamed and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri revealed the new prize structure.

The initiative, they said, is meant to raise competitiveness in the Kenyan Premier League and give players and clubs greater motivation.

“This is a historic moment for our league,” Hussein said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“In addition to the ten million shillings mentioned, FKF will inject another ten million. The clubs will now have 20 million shillings to be shared among the top three finishers at the end of the season. The champions will get 15 million shillings, three million will go to the second-place team, and two million to the third.”

For many years, winners of the Kenyan Premier League had to settle for just Sh5 million, a figure that many stakeholders felt was too little considering the effort and expenses involved in running a top-flight club.

The new structure changes that, with FKF contributing Sh10 million and SportPesa matching the same amount to create a Sh20 million prize pool.

Karauri said the move was about rewarding excellence and giving meaning to the competition.

“We are determined to make the SportPesa League highly competitive. Every player must feel they are striving for something meaningful,” he said.

“Initially, we had allocated six million shillings as prize money, but after consultations with FKF, we agreed to increase it to ten million. Now, with FKF’s commitment, we have doubled the figure for the top three teams.”

Hussein further revealed that this increase is just the beginning, with long-term plans to raise the champions’ prize money to at least Sh50 million.

“This is something we will continue to develop. I believe this league has the potential to earn its champions up to 50 million shillings and beyond, and that is our direction,” he said.

The development marks a new dawn for Kenyan football, offering hope that better rewards will push clubs to raise their standards and bring more excitement to fans across the country

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SportPesa Kenya Premier League SportsPesa League
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
59 mins ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 8 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved