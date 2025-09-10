Mara Sugar unveil players ahead of new league season

From left :David omondi, Elvis Otieno, Drona Openda and Nick Mabuka are the new Mara Sugar FC players.[Ben Ahenda,Standard]

The players are joining the team from different outfits across the country for the 2025/2026 Kenyan Premier League season.

The players are Elvis Onyango from National Super league side St Joseph’s of Nakuru, David Omondi of Stawisha Jamii and striker Nicholas Mabuka of premier league side Sofapoaka.

Head coach Edward Monoah said his target in beefing was to ensure they improve on last season’s performance.

“We didn’t want big names here because they belong elsewhere. Ours was to bring on board young talent willing to grow their experience in the fight for top honours,” Manoah told Standard Sports.

By growing raw talents, he said it was one of the was to develop top notch players who should find themselves later in top clubs locally, regionally and internationally.

“We cannot rely on big names to take our club to greater heights whereas their lifespan is short and would probably be replaced by these young players we are moulding,” said the once AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz tactician.

Mara Sugar who earned promotion to the top flight football this season (2024/2025) finished fifteenth in the 18-Team-Kenyan Premier League with 36 points from 34 matches.

During that season, they won eight, drew 12 and lost 14 matches besides scoring 34 goals against 41.

On Wednesday, Manoah said his urge is to see his team finish in the top ten next season after the recovery of defender J. Openda who’s back to club after a long injury.

“We are happy to have him back from that long injury and hope his presence will help us finish in a respectable position”, he said.

Meanwhile, the club has lost the services of winger Essien Odaro who has moved to Kakamega Homeboyz FC.

With the acquisition of the new players, Manoah has predicted a tough 2025/2026 KPL season.