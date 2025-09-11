Why Ogam is the shining light in World Cup heartbreak

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam celebrate his goal in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Seychelles at Kasarani Stadium on September 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Tusker striker Ryan Ogam has emerged as Kenya’s brightest hope for the future despite Harambee Stars’ painful exit from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 20-year-old, who recently sealed a move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, scored three goals in two games for the Stars, underlining his growing reputation as one of Africa’s most exciting young forwards.

Ogam’s moment came in a tough week for Kenya. He netted the lone goal during the Stars’ 3-1 defeat to Gambia, before striking twice as Kenya bounced back with a resounding 5-0 win over Seychelles at Kasarani on Tuesday.

While the results meant little in terms of qualification — Kenya sits fifth in Group F with nine points and cannot catch leaders Ivory Coast — they gave fans a glimpse of what the future could look like with Ogam leading the attack.

“I look up to Michael Olunga every day, not just as a captain but as a mentor,” Ogam said after Tuesday’s win.

“In training, he always teaches me about movement, composure, and finishing. Playing alongside him has been a blessing because I get to learn from one of Africa’s best strikers.”

Kenya’s campaign was largely disappointing, with only two wins in eight matches, both identical 5-0 triumphs against Seychelles. Yet amid the gloom, Ogam provided a shining light, much like he did earlier this year at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ogam also impressed during their debut appearance at the 2024 CHAN that was won by Morocco.

He powered Kenya into the quarterfinals with goals against Morocco and Zambia. His performance earned praise from Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, who described him as a “natural finisher with clever movement,” drawing comparisons to Olunga.

Kenya eventually bowed out to Madagascar on penalties, but the youngster had already shown he belonged at the highest level.

Interestingly, Ogam’s career did not begin as a striker. He started out as a defensive midfielder before being pushed into attack at Tusker due to injuries in the squad. The experiment worked wonders.

He scored 15 goals in just 17 FKF Premier League games last season, quickly catching the eye of European scouts.

His journey through Galaxy FC, Sunrise FC, UEFA Despanol, Rainbow FC, and a brief spell in the UAE with Elite Falcons has seen him improve to a better player and possibly a monster in the near future.

Now, with a move to Austria confirmed, Ogam steps onto a bigger stage where he will test himself against some of Europe’s best defenders.

Ogams’s rise offers hope to Kenyans at a time when World Cup heartbreaks have become all too familiar.

Kenya’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup followed a familiar script — missed chances, dropped points, and another campaign ending in disappointment.

But if there is one positive to take away, it is that the Stars have unearthed a new star.

Ogam’s hunger, composure, and ability to deliver on the big stage make him the standout story of Kenya’s journey. In a year when the team’s World Cup dreams ended, Ryan Ogam gave the country something else to believe in: the rise of their next great striker.