Farmer checking the Sistema.bio digester on his farm in Kiambu County

Sistema.bio was on Thursday 6th December 2018 awarded during the Renewable Energy Awards for its achievements and involvement in promoting adoption of clean cooking gas in Kenya.

This was during the event that was hosted by Renewable Energy Working Group in Mombasa where Sistem.bio used the opportunity to showcase its products. Several other companies participated in the event that was attended by entrepreneurs, government officials, journalists and members of the public.

Adoption of simple technologies to produce clean, alternative and easily accessible renewable energy from biomass is changing many communities’ livelihoods around the world.

Peter Mwaura, Sales Coordinator at Sistema Biobolsa says they also sale larger bio digesters that produces enough gas that is used on farms to run chaff cutters, milking machines and other farm machinery.

“We have farmers who are buying 200 cubic metres system that produce enough gas for running a generators that produce electricity, the electricity can be used for many tasks on the farm such as lighting and running other electric farm machinery,” Mwaura said.

Most of the material for the bio digester are imported from Mexico but tubes and connectors are obtained from local manufacturers.

“We are the only company that do not import parts/equipment from Far East. We have our own in-house manufacturing plant in Mexico,” says Mr. Cedrick A. Todwell, who is also Global Commercial Director at Sistema Biobolsa.

Most parts of the Sistema equipment are manufactured from recyclable bottle tops and the same technology is being used to fix the bio digesters in Kenya and in other countries.

Sistema.bio the leading international supplier of biogas technology to smallholder farmers has also received funding from impact investor Triodos Investment Management through its Hivos-Triodos Fund. The loan will support Sistema.bio in its ambition to reach over 200,000 farmers in the next three years around the world, especially with its expansion in East Africa.

“Hivos-Triodos Fund aims to promote access to renewable energy and contribute to the development of sustainable agricultural chains in developing countries. Sistema.bio is a champion for smallholder farms that are energy independent, profitable and climate-friendly. We are confident that our partnership will improve farmer livelihoods and help increase Sistema.bio’s outreach.” Said Karel Nierop, Fund Manager of Hivos-Triodos Fund

Hivos-Triodos Fund joins a group world-class impact and venture capital investors that support Sistema.bio’s mission to bring technology, training and financing to smallholder farmers around the world.

“We are excited to partner with institutions that share our commitment to sustainable agriculture and the fight against climate change and poverty. Hivos-Triodos Fund will enable Sistema.bio to accelerate our growth and impact,” wrote Alexander Eaton, CEO and Co-founder of Sistema.bio.

Sistema.bio uses innovative technology, capacity building and inclusive financing to address poverty, food security, and climate change. Sistema.bio manufactures and distributes high-quality, affordable bioreactors that enable farmers around the world to convert waste into energy and fertilizer. By providing flexible interest-free repayment plans and comprehensive monitoring services, Sistmea.bio works with farmers to ensure they become more sustainable, independent and productive.

“We are a one stop production company, from manufacturing to distribution and installation and offering after sales service maintenance,” Todwell explains.

The Sistema biogas products are B-Corp certified especially through B-Lab technology processes.

B-Lab technology has helped Sistema in many ways, for instance, it has helped the company evaluate its processes, treat employees properly and take appropriate measures in environmental conservation.