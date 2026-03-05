×
Road safety dos and don'ts as heavy rains pound parts of Kenya

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 5, 2026
Kenya Met warns of heavy rainfall across Nairobi, parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast. [File, Standard]

Following a weather advisory, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued road safety alerts as heavy rains continue to pound parts of the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department earlier in the week said moderate to heavy downpours are expected to persist in both urban and rural areas, raising the risk of flooding and reducing visibility on roads.

Due to heavy rain, fog, and slippery road conditions, KeNHA has urged motorists to slow down and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Drivers have been advised to avoid overtaking during heavy rain or fog and to refrain from attempting to drive through flooded sections of roads.

Motorcyclists and cyclists have also been urged to wear reflective gear to improve visibility.

Pedestrians are advised to avoid walking close to fast-moving traffic during heavy rainfall.

KeNHA warned that the downpours could cause traffic delays, temporary road closures and an increased risk of accidents, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Preparedness measures

Earlier this week, while issuing a weather forecast for Tuesday, March 3 to Monday, March 9, Kenya MET warned residents in areas with poor drainage and low-lying terrain to prepare for possible waterlogging.

Residents living downstream have also been cautioned that flooding may occur even without heavy rainfall in their immediate areas.

The weatherman urged Kenyans to remain alert for flash floods and sudden water accumulation on roads and in residential areas. The public has also been advised to avoid open fields during storms to reduce the risk of lightning-related accidents.

Authorities have called on residents to stay informed and closely monitor weather updates throughout the rainy season.

Counties placed on the watch list include Nairobi, Mombasa, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kwale, Taita-Taveta, Kilifi, and southern Tana River.

