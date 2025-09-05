What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status

A photo collage showing President William Ruto and US Senator Jim Risch. [File, Standard]

For weeks, Kenyans have been embroiled in a heated debate over whether the government has mishandled foreign policy after US Senator Jim Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorisation Act that would strip Kenya of its Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) designation.

Kenya became the first Sub-Saharan African country to receive the designation in June 2023, joining 19 other countries with closer military and economic ties to Washington.