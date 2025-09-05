×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status

By Denis Omondi | Sep. 5, 2025
A photo collage showing President William Ruto and US Senator Jim Risch. [File, Standard]

For weeks, Kenyans have been embroiled in a heated debate over whether the government has mishandled foreign policy after US Senator Jim Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorisation Act that would strip Kenya of its Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) designation.

Kenya became the first Sub-Saharan African country to receive the designation in June 2023, joining 19 other countries with closer military and economic ties to Washington. 

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Major Non-NATO Ally US Senator Jim Risch President William Ruto Kenya-US Ties
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
17 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
26 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved