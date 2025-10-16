×
Germany working on plan against Russian 'hybrid' threats: Merz

By AFP | Oct. 16, 2025
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses parliamentarians during a session at the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, in Berlin on October 16, 2025, ahead of an EU Summit. [AFP]

Germany will develop a "comprehensive action plan" to counter what it sees as low-level hybrid warfare waged by Russia, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday.

The newly formed National Security Council would "in the coming days" hold its inaugural meeting to work on the plan, Merz told parliament.

Referencing mysterious drone flights that have caused chaos at European airports, Merz charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was subjecting Europe to "hybrid attacks".

"We will defend ourselves against them now and in the future," Merz said.

"That is why the National Security Council, which we have newly established, is developing a comprehensive action plan to defend against hybrid threats," he added.

Also accusing Russia of sabotage, cyber attacks and espionage, Merz drew applause when he told MPs that this concerned the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in particular.

"It is Russia that is trying to destabilise us in Germany and in Europe ever more ruthlessly with hybrid methods of war," Merz said.

"With targeted disinformation, with espionage -- from your ranks, too," he said of lawmakers of the Moscow-friendly AfD.

No AfD politician has been convicted of spying for Russia, but some have been accused of inappropriate links to the country.

Prosecutors in Dresden last year opened an investigation into AfD deputy Maximilian Krah following reports he had taken money from Russia and China during his time as an MEP in the European Parliament.

