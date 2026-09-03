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Maella area in Nakuru hit by an acute water shortage, as residents plead with President Ruto

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 3, 2026
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An acute water shortage has hit the Maella area of Naivasha, adversely affecting learning and business services over the last five months.

There are fears that some public schools could be forced to close following a shortage attributed to leadership disputes.

Residents are now appealing to President William Ruto, who they border, to chip in and assist as the crisis deepens, with a 20-litre jerrican going for Sh100.

Trouble began after water pipes supplying the upper Maella were severed during road rehabilitation early in the year, and they have never been replaced.

According to one of the residents, Purity Mwangi, they were undergoing untold suffering as they trekked to nearby villages to buy water.

She said that the shortage had led some students to drop out of class to support their parents in fetching water as it continued.

“We neighbour President Ruto in Ndabibi, and we are kindly calling on him to come to our rescue before lives are lost or schools closed,” she said.

This was echoed by Evans Kipkoech, who said the shortage had affected health centres, schools and businesses in the agriculture-rich area.

He added that for years, residents had suffered from a perennial water shortage, which he blamed on poor leadership and wrangles over water projects.

“Currently residents are relying on well-wishers or motorcycle operators to supply them with water at a cost of Sh100 for the 20 litre jerrican and this is very expensive,” he said.

While echoing calls on the President to intervene, Kipkoech said that the problem could be addressed if the damaged pipes were repaired.

Another farmer, Joseph Mbugua, added that there were fears that livestock could die as water pans had also dried up due to the harsh weather conditions.

“The situation has not only affected schools and homes but also the livestock sector which is critical to the many farmers in this area,” he said.

 A mother of four, Ann Wanja, said that tens of students had not reported to class as they joined their parents in search of the elusive commodity.

“There is no water for cooking, and even students are finding it hard to bathe before going to school, forcing many to drop out,” she said. 

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Maella Naivasha Water Shortage Climate Change
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