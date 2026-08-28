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Environmental campaigners call for harsher anti-plastic laws

By Brian Lagat | Aug. 28, 2026
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The 2017 ban reduced the use of single-use plastic carrier bags. [Courtesy]

Nine years after Kenya introduced one of the world’s toughest bans on single-use plastic carrier bags, environmental campaigners are pushing the government to confront a broader problem of the growing tide of other single-use packaging that the 2017 ban never addressed.

Greenpeace Africa, the Centre for Environment Justice and Development (CEJAD), WWF Kenya and the Kenya National Waste Pickers Association have handed the government policy recommendations aimed at shifting Kenya’s plastic waste strategy from managing waste after it is created to preventing it at source.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Plastic Ban Greenpeace Africa Single-Use Packaging Disposable Diapers
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