Isiolo faces rapid loss of acacia trees amid human pressure and climate change

Acacia tree where local come to get telephone network.[FILE/Standard]

Isiolo County, located in Kenya's arid and semi-arid region, is facing a dramatic decline in its vital acacia tree cover.

Over the past decade, more than 25 per cent of the county’s acacia woodlands have been lost, endangering not only the local ecosystem but also the livelihoods of pastoralist communities who rely on the trees for firewood, charcoal, and fodder for livestock.

Dida Fayo, executive director of ASREP Africa, a local environmental organization, said that Isiolo is 98 per cent arid or semi-arid, with most of its population depending on wood-based energy sources like charcoal and firewood. These practices have taken a heavy toll on the environment, with acacia trees being hit the hardest.

“Approximately 3,000 acres of acacia woodlands are lost every year due to illegal charcoal production and deforestation,” Fayo said. She warned that if the situation continues, Isiolo could lose all its acacia trees by 2060.

The loss of acacia trees is a significant environmental concern. Besides providing essential resources, acacia play a critical role in soil conservation, preventing erosion, and combating desertification. Without them, Isiolo faces not only environmental degradation but also a decline in agricultural productivity, further exacerbating food security issues in the region.

In response to this crisis, the Kenyan government, through Isiolo’s Deputy County Commissioner Edwin Kungu Kuria, has pledged to intensify efforts to restore the county’s tree cover. Speaking at a tree-planting event in Isiolo Town, Kuria emphasized the government’s commitment to planting 15 billion trees by 2030 as part of a national reforestation initiative.

“We are working with local partners like the Kenya Forest Service, Isiolo GK Prisons, and NEMA to plant trees on prison land near Isiolo Town,” Kuria said.

In addition to reforestation efforts, the government is promoting alternative energy solutions to reduce reliance on charcoal. These include solar, wind, and biogas technologies, which aim to curb deforestation by offering sustainable energy alternatives to local communities.

Fayo and other environmentalists stress the importance of community involvement in these efforts. “The future of Isiolo’s environment depends on each of us doing our part,” Fayo stated. Encouraging locals to adopt renewable energy and engage in tree-planting initiatives is key to mitigating the ongoing environmental damage.

The government has also ramped up enforcement of environmental laws, warning that illegal activities such as charcoal burning will be dealt with severely. Kuria noted, “We cannot allow individuals to continue exploiting our natural resources at the expense of future generations.”

With only 6.8 per cent of Isiolo’s land currently covered by trees, it is clear that urgent action is needed. If Kenya’s ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2030 is to succeed, Isiolo County must take the lead in embracing both government-led and community-driven conservation initiatives. Without swift action, the region’s biodiversity, agricultural potential, and climate resilience could be irreparably damaged.

The two were speaking during a tree-planting exercise championed by ASREP at Isiolo Prisons land, where over 1,000 indigenous trees were planted.