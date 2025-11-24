African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home

A new heat supply system at Billwerder Prison that combines three heat pumps that use air heat to replace fossil fuels in heat generation. [AFP]

You are probably reading this story on a laptop or phone that is assembled by minerals like cobalt, lithium, and manganese.

These metals are central to the green-energy transition sweeping across the globe. And Africa holds large reserves of them. Yet much of the processing and manufacturing happens outside the continent.

Africa is estimated to command about 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineral reserves. For example, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) supplies more than 70 per cent of global cobalt production.

Africa exports most of its raw ores and imports finished parts, battery packs, solar panels and electric-vehicle modules. That means much of the value chain lies beyond the continent.

At a recent Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) Forum in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Antonio Manda, Mozambique’s Deputy Minister of Minerals and Energy, said: “We are sitting on almost 30 of the world’s minerals. There will not be a global energy transition without Africa.”

The statement frames a shift: from supplier of raw materials to potential hub of manufacturing and value addition.

Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps. The country has amended its mining laws and introduced a ban on exporting raw lithium ore, and will ban exports of lithium concentrates from January 2027.

These rules aim to force mining companies to process minerals domestically. They want smelting, refining, precursor production — not just extraction.

In Ghana, the government links renewable technologies with industrial manufacturing and job creation. It offers fiscal incentives, duty relief on equipment, and industrial parks dedicated to battery components.

The aim is to move from exporting ore to assembling battery modules and even electric-mobility parts.

In Sierra Leone, the government is pushing cross-border energy transmission and positioning itself as a supply hub for a 60-million-person regional market.

The country invites independent power producers to build plants and sell directly to mines and industrial users.

In South Africa, the focus is on manganese and developing battery-grade manganese sulphate — a key cathode ingredient.

Botswana is licensing its first manganese project targeting battery-grade output, a sign of new diversification. These initiatives demonstrate Africa's pursuit not just of extraction but of industrial integration.

The governance of mineral deals remains weak in many African countries and infrastructure is weak.

Semiconductors, refining plants, and chemical plants are lacking, as are skilled labourers. Regulators and industry observers say that unless upstream and downstream mining operations are aligned, Africa will remain at the tail-end of value chains.

Africa exports raw materials and relies on foreign refiners. China processes the majority of minerals from Africa.

African governments are now seeking stronger negotiating positions. They insist on local production as a condition of any deal.

Dr Gloria Magombo, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, said: “We must move away from resource nationalisation to value-chain sovereignty.”

Countries that act alone may duplicate capacity or fail to attract investors who seek scale and certainty.

Dr Fadhel Kaboub, associate professor of Economics at Denison University, said regional cooperation will determine success in Africa in exploiting the full wealth of its minerals.

“The DRC has cobalt, Mozambique has graphite, and Zimbabwe has lithium. If they collaborate, Africa can build a full battery industry instead of competing for scraps.”

Kaboub said technology transfer must be mandatory.

“Foreign companies should train African engineers and set up factories here. Otherwise, Africa will stay at the bottom of the clean-energy chain.”

If Africa succeeds in processing minerals, it could shift from being a supplier of raw ores to becoming a hub of manufacturing for the green-energy revolution.

Jobs will increase. Revenue will grow. Local economies will benefit more.