Youths move to reclaim Kingwal swamp and its endangered cranes

Crested Crown Crane bird found at Solio Ranch and Conservancy.[FILE]

It is a chilly early morning when a crested crane suddenly perches along the papyrus reeds, incessantly squawking and shivering.

The grey crowned crane is not an alien bird around the Kapsisiywa area; it has long been an inhabitant of Kingwal Swamp, the largest water tower in the North Rift region.

But the unfortunate reality is that the flock has significantly declined, and the lonely crane appears depressed and socially isolated. The rest of the birds have vacated the area, leaving behind only a single male crane.

Locals claim that it is the only remaining bird of its kind and fear that it will soon disappear. It has rough feathers and is visibly emaciated due to old age—indicators that the once beautiful and sacred bird among the Nandi clans may soon be forgotten.

To save the endangered species of grey crowned cranes, a group of youths has embarked on initiatives to restore the degraded marshy areas that were once covered with lush reeds.

Wilson Kiptum Saina, a lead member of the youth group spearheading environmental conservation initiatives in Kapsisiywa, a section of Kingwal Swamp, said they are striving to reinstate the canopy of reeds that originally protected the breeding grounds for the cranes.

“The intense human activities along the river have drained water and narrowed the swamp, adversely affecting the ecosystem. We have been sensitizing farmers to adopt alternative farming models that are environmentally friendly and encourage the growing of indigenous trees along riverbanks,” he explained.

The group of 15 trained members is now advocating for the rights and conservation of the crested cranes.

Since time immemorial, the crane has not just been a wild bird but an emblem of unity among many families of common origin in the Kalenjin community. For its humility, affinity, and friendliness, it is believed to have been the first animal associated with human beings, thus christened Moi Kong’ony in the Kalenjin dialect.

Gone are the days when they once occupied swampy areas, flying in thousands and conducting their social ceremonies in the marshy plains.

“It is a generation of rare wild birds that are facing total extinction. Their lives are fragile, and many were killed by human beings, while others were massively relocated to other countries,” said Saina.

Joseph Kitur, 82, reminisced about his childhood days when he and his peers sang for the crested cranes. He said they were not ordinary birds; they were believed to be a source of life and to bless mothers in the community with children.

“I no longer see them in our sky nor on the land. Their population has significantly reduced since locals began using insecticides on their farms, which were apparently their grazing fields,” lamented Kitur, adding that the restoration of cranes is a matter of concern not only for the government but also for the community that regards them as part of its heritage.

According to a 2019 survey by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) conducted in 28 counties, grey crowned cranes (Balearica regulorum) were found to number 7,776—a sharp decline from 12,500 in 2015.

The report also indicated that slightly over 30,000 cranes remain spread across 15 African countries. These worrying statistics have prompted renewed efforts by the government, environmental conservation advocates, and international organizations in Kenya.

KWS Conservation Secretary John Chumo noted that wildlife theft remains a challenge in Kenya, with foreigners illegally exporting crested crane eggs and chicks outside the country.

“For the last 30 years globally, the population of cranes has declined by 80 percent, and this speaks to climate change accelerated by human activities. Their lifespan has been shortened by chemicals that have polluted their habitats. Therefore, we are focused on rescuing the remaining flocks of cranes in various areas across Kenya,” said Dr. Chumo.

The Country Director of the International Crane Organization, Dr. Joseph Mwangi, called upon the national and county governments to establish a coordinated framework to reclaim water towers and restore breeding grounds for the species.

“We have reached out to various groups in the community and empowered them to adopt new farming techniques that will lead to the expansion of reed cover. These are pivotal areas that not only protect water but also provide a home for wild birds in the region,” he stated.