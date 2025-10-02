'Conservation giant': World reacts to Jane Goodall's death

British primatologist Jane Goodall visits a chimpanzee rescue centre on June 9, 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda. [AFP]

World leaders and environmental advocates paid tribute Wednesday to renowned British chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall after she died at the age of 91.

Here's how her death has been received;

'Forever celebrated'

"Jane Goodall's legacy will be forever celebrated," Tierra Curry, codirector of the Center for Biological Diversity's endangered species program, told AFP.

"She overcame obstacles, broke gender barriers, and made a career in conservation seem within reach for women and girls around the world."

'Messenger of Peace'

Goodall leaves an "extraordinary legacy for humanity & our planet," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jane Goodall, our dear Messenger of Peace," he added, referencing the honorary position Goodall held since 2002 at the global body for her conservation work.

'Search for humanity'

"Above all, Jane taught us that when we search for humanity in the natural world around us, we discover it within ourselves," former US president Joe Biden said.

In January, during the last days of his tenure, Biden awarded Goodall the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the nation's highest civilian honor.

'Opened doors'

"Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science," former US president Barack Obama said on X.

'Enduring legacy'

"A powerful voice for the natural world and a tireless humanitarian, Jane's groundbreaking discovery that chimpanzees make and use tools fundamentally redefined what it means to be human," National Geographic said in a statement.

"Her work left an enduring legacy worldwide, encouraging people to choose hope over despair."

'Conservation giant'

Greenpeace UK's co-executive director Will McCallum described Goodall as "one of the true conservation giants of our time."

"It's now incumbent upon all of us to honor her legacy by continuing the fight to protect the world's forests."

'Pioneering work'

The president of Tanzania, where Goodall studied chimpanzees, said her "pioneering work at Gombe National Park transformed wildlife conservation."

That research "placed our country at the heart of global efforts to protect chimpanzees and nature," President Samia Suluhu wrote on X.

'Visionary humanitarian'

Prince Harry and wife Meghan hailed Goodall as a "visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us."

"Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt."

'Immeasurable influence'

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said Goodall "made history by inspiring generations of people to love animals and to care deeply about their welfare."

"Goodall's influence on the animal protection community is immeasurable, and her work on behalf of primates and all animals will never be forgotten."

'Trailblazer'

"A long and fine life led. Jane Goodall was a gifted scientist and trailblazer who forever changed the way we view our fellow animals," said PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, and we encourage everyone to follow in her animal-respecting footsteps, starting with going vegan."

'Fruitful research'

"Dr Jane Goodall was able to share the fruits of her research with everyone, especially the youngest, and to change our view of great apes," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay told AFP.