Kenya pushes for AI innovation in waste management to tackle climate crisis

Madam Dorothy Chembeni, a representative from the Ministry of Forestry during a press briefing on Friday. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Efforts to address the twin crises of environmental pollution and climate change are gaining momentum across the country.

This comes as stakeholders rush to combine artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, incentive-based e-waste management, and tree-growing campaigns to promote a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The chief executive of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Centre Bonnie Mbithi, a regional electronic waste management company, hosted a tree-planting ceremony at its Utawala premises as part of preparations for the fifth African International E-Waste Conference set for October 16–17, 2025.

The event underscored the links between responsible waste management, climate action, and Kenya’s ambitious reforestation agenda.

Mbithi said his company has safely collected and recycled more than 10,000 tons of electronic waste since 2012, though Kenya generates over 53,000 tons annually.

“The challenge is awareness. Many people don’t know how hazardous electronic waste is. That’s why we partner with communities, counties, and government agencies to push the message,” he said.

To drive citizen participation, WEEE Centre is rolling out an AI-powered tracking system that monitors e-waste disposal in real time.

Individuals who deposit electronics at designated points will earn Green Points, which can be redeemed for airtime, shopping vouchers, or cash through partnerships with Total Energies and local banks.

“We don’t want Kenyans to feel they must be paid to care for the environment, but incentives help build a culture of responsible disposal,” Bi noted.

The event also aligned with Kenya’s broader tree-growing campaign.

Dorothy Chembeni, a representative from the State Department for Forestry, highlighted the urgency of tackling what she called the triple planetary crisis-biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. A police officer during a tree planting exercise at WEE Center. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“This center is really helping the environment by removing e-waste. It is a remarkable response to the call for a clean environment and climate action,” she said.

Chembeni emphasised that tree growing, not just planting, is central to Kenya’s target of 15 billion trees by 2032, a directive championed by President William Ruto.

She revealed that the government, in collaboration with partners, has already recorded 940 million trees planted, though the actual figure is likely higher due to unrecorded community and corporate efforts.

“We are calling on all citizens to go back to their former primary schools and plant fruit trees. Growing trees means nurturing them to maturity so they survive and contribute to climate resilience,” she stressed.

She further acknowledged progress in e-waste management policy frameworks but noted gaps in enforcement, awareness, and accessibility of proper disposal facilities.

“The government has created guidelines, but implementation and grassroots sensitization are key. Collaboration between government, corporates, and civil society will make the difference,” she said.

With over 1000 e-waste collection bins set up across Kenya including in refugee camps and new green jobs created for youth and women, WEE Centre’s model demonstrates how innovation and incentives can complement national environmental goals.