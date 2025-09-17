Stakeholders urge partnerships as Kenya grapples with rising e-waste

Christian Engels, General Manager AHK Services speaks during the WEEE Innovation Summit at Strathmore University. [Courtesy, EPROK]

Kenya is producing up to 80,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) annually, sparking fresh calls for sustainable management of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).

Stakeholders warn that poor handling of e-waste poses serious health risks and contributes to global warming, even as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) admits it is struggling to manage the crisis despite existing laws.

The concerns were raised at the WEEE Innovation Summit, which runs from 16–18 September 2025 at Strathmore University.

Christian Engels, General Manager at AHK Services Eastern Africa, noted that Kenya is ahead of its East African peers in e-waste management but could benefit from partnerships with countries like Germany, which has sustainably managed e-waste for nearly three decades.

Commending Kenya as the first East African country to pass Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations in 2024, Engels said the law will ensure responsibilities and costs are shared across the value chain.

“As the only country in East Africa that has implemented EPR regulations, Kenya can be a role model for neighboring countries,” he said. “There would be great opportunities if we combined German know-how and Kenyan creativity and innovation.”

NEMA’s Director of Environmental Enforcement Dr Ayub Macharia speaks during the WEEE Innovation Summit at Strathmore University. [Courtesy, EPROK]

Kenya enacted the EPR regulations in November 2024, shifting responsibility from consumers to producers, importers, and brand owners, making them legally accountable for the entire life cycle of their products. However, enforcement has stalled.

Dr Ayub Macharia, NEMA’s Director of Environmental Enforcement, said a court case has delayed implementation. He also accused some companies of refusing to pay EPR fees.

“Compensation is based on a formula that everyone is aware of, yet when calculations are made, some organizations refuse to pay,” he said.

Public awareness gap

Dr Macharia noted that low public awareness is undermining e-waste collection, even as smartphone ownership continues to rise.

“Some Kenyans eke a living through extraction of valuable items from e-waste, but throw away the other part to the street and dumpsites where they pollute the soil and our water bodies,” he said. “We are worried about this trend since there is a lot of environmental pollution from e-waste.”

Improper disposal exposes humans and animals to toxic metals such as lead and mercury, while burning e-waste contributes to air pollution, water contamination, and greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). These emissions lead to global warming, hindering climate change efforts.

“E-waste has high toxicity and possibility of being radioactive and its improper management result into challenges such as air pollution when the e-waste is burnt, leaching into surface and underground water bodies.” Said Dr Macharia.

Formal vs informal sector

The summit also highlighted the key role of the informal sector, which handles more e-waste than the formal sector.

“The informal sector plays a unique role in mopping up e-waste and requires facilitation for services rendered,” said Dr Macharia. “If well engaged, it could develop innovative business models including upcycling.”

Kenya’s e-waste sector was formalized under the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022, which paved the way for Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs). So far, only one exists: The Electronic-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Kenya (EPROK), formed in 2023.

EPROK Coordinator John Ayara said the law has streamlined e-waste management.

“In the past people operated in silos and e-waste recyclers focused more on making profits because it was just a business. EPROK now coordinates the entire chain, from collectors, to transporters, to recyclers.”