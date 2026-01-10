×
David Mulwa's indelible imprint on KTN's drama production journey

By Mburugu Gikunda | Jan. 10, 2026

As the year 2025 came to a close, the country bid farewell to many prominent personalities. On the political scene, the so-called doyen of Kenyan politics Raila Odinga rested. So did others.  And in the creative arts scene, the highly respected thespian and on-screen actor David Mulwa took his last breath. 

Mwalimu Mulwa, as we called him at KTN, was eulogised by many as a literary giant, the author of many plays, including his early 1980s works Buriani, Ukame, Daraja and Master and Servant.

Throughout his long career in the creative world, Mwalimu Mulwa authored many plays and novels, with some gaining recognition through prestigious literature prizes.  When he was not using his pen and paper, or perhaps later his computer, he was in front of TV cameras and on theatre stages wowing audiences with his acting skills. He certainly was a man of many talents in the creative space.

As I was reflecting on his passing, I remembered his contribution to the emergence of KTN’s local drama production in the early 2000s when I served as the station’s head of productions. This was even more relevant given that the station was, towards the end of last year, celebrating 35 years of broadcasting.

KTN started in the early 1990s as an urban station, broadcasting mostly foreign entertainment programmes primarily in English.  Through the 1990s, the station did not venture into local drama production. On the contrary, the station broadcast numerous current affairs programmes, including news and television magazines. But then again, the station’s signal was only available to audiences in Nairobi and its environs, and the management was clear that the trendy urban viewer was the target of its broadcasts.  Local drama was therefore not a consideration.

As we ushered in the new millennium, however, the country’s broadcast landscape was also changing.  More stations were licensed to operate following the enactment of the Communications Commission of Kenya Act of 1998 which provided for the hitherto missing legal framework. Soon after, it was no longer feasible to remain a city-only TV station for KTN and with that, the audience classification had to change. With that change, came a change in the programming approach.  For the first time, the station started broadcasting Swahili news with the introduction of KTN Leo in mid-2001.

Alongside the introduction of Kiswahili news, it was necessary to  introduce local drama on the programming menu. We started by considering, and broadcasting Asali, our first drama series produced and directed by the famous Ashina Kibibi.  Asali was in Kiswahili, and although it was a good show, it did not, in our view, serve the entertainment interests of our trendy viewers across the country. We still needed another drama, possibly in English.

As the leading local television station in the market at the time, we had the privilege of receiving draft scripts and concepts for consideration.  At one time, these ran into hundreds of concepts and drafts and to be fair to those submitting, we needed to give them our feedback as we considered our production options. It was at that time that we turned to Mwalimu Mulwa for his assistance.

Once we were clear we needed to go into production, we engaged him in the review of some of the scripts for his professional advice. Some of those whose scripts we were considering had been drafted by then theatre heavy weights and even scholars. To ensure objectivity, we shared the scripts with Mwalimu without names of the authors. One of the scripts that impressed us was by a young lady not even trained in creative arts. I will never forget Mwalimu’s reaction when I invited him to meet the young writer whom we needed him to coach into writing. She was only nineteen at the time and obviously inexperienced. The draft was her first and may have encouraged her enough to become the success that she is in the world of production.

The draft title for the proposed drama and the overall resulting rendition remained largely the same.  Perhaps, were it not for Mwalimu’s assistance, Jennifer Gatero’s Better Days may have been different.  This does not in any way take away the quality that the young Jennifer had packed into the first draft of the drama. Better Days was the first local English language drama by the station and was developed into one of the best programmes on local television at the time.

Since then, there have been many other productions across different local stations, some by directors and producers who either directly or indirectly benefited from Mwalimu’s influence.

While the late Mwalimu Mulwa will be remembered for his literary skills, I am certain he will not be forgotten for his contribution to KTN’s entry into local drama production. 

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

