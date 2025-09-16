Report: 42 million people in IGAD face acute hunger, Sudan worst hit

Stakeholders during the launch of the IGAD Regional Focus of the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises in Nairobi on September 15, 2025[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At least 42 million people in the Horn of Africa are facing acute food insecurity this year.

According to the latest Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) regional focus of the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises, released today, the crisis cuts across six member states, including Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, South Sudan, the Sudan, and Uganda.

The report reveals that since 2016, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda hunger crisis has tripled from 13.9 million to 41.7 million in 2025.

The worst hit countries are Sudan and South Sudan, with Sudan having a hungry population of at least 24.6 million, as famine unfolded in multiple areas.

Whilst South Sudan has the worst share, with 57 per cent of its population in crisis levels, and two regions on the brink of famine.

In Kenya, at least 2.8 million people living in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) were projected to have faced a hunger crisis between April and June 2025.

IGAD further noted that conflict, climate shocks, and economic downturns are reinforcing each other, pushing communities deeper into hunger and eroding resilience.

Meanwhile, the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecasts drier-than-normal conditions in southern Ethiopia, eastern Kenya, and much of Somalia.

Already, some parts of Somalia are experiencing drought following poor rains, as the climate actors fear that another failed season could worsen hunger and malnutrition.

The report further reveals that all the countries with food crises in the region also have nutrition crises, with 4.1 million pregnant and breastfeeding women facing acute malnutrition in 2025.

Consequently, some 11.4 million children under five are acutely malnourished in seven IGAD states, while 3.1 million of them urgently need treatment.

It’s feared that about one million children might miss lifesaving care due to a funding shortage in Africa.

IDPs statistics

Additionally, Africa remains the world’s biggest displacement hotspot, with 23.2 million people displaced, including 17.8 million IDPs and 5.4 million refugees and asylum seekers.

Sudan has 10 million IDPs, making it the world’s largest internal displacement crisis, as Uganda hosts 1.9 million refugees, the highest in Africa.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu warned of the risk, vowing to strengthen cooperation through collective action to address the root causes of vulnerability and create lasting solutions.

“The food crisis in our region is more than just hunger; it’s a stark reminder of the interconnected challenges we face, conflict, climate change, economic shocks, and displacement,” said Gebeyehu.

Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Eastern Africa Coordinator, Farayi Zimudzi, also took note of the worsening situation; “We must act now to protect rural livelihoods with anticipatory action, but long-term resilience and investment in agriculture are the only way to break this cycle.”

Additionally, the World Food Programme’s Regional Director, Eric Perdison, noted: “In Sudan, famine is already unfolding, and the situation could worsen. Saving lives is urgent, but building resilience is the only sustainable solution.”