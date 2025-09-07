×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto calls for urgent global financial reforms to unlock climate action

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 7, 2025
President William Ruto at the second Climate Summit in Addis Ababa.

President William Ruto has renewed calls for reforms of the international financial system, warning that Africa’s debt burden and shrinking fiscal space are undermining both climate and development action.

Speaking at the second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ruto said that despite commitments made at the inaugural summit in Nairobi in 2023, progress in practice remains minimal, leaving many African countries trapped in debt distress.

“Today, at least 21 African countries are in or at high risk of debt distress. Fiscal space is limited, debt servicing is high, and both development and climate finance flows are offset by these costs,” said Ruto.

The president noted, African governments spend 13.5 per cent  of their budgets on debt repayment—far more than they allocate to critical sectors such as health and education. Additionally, wiith declining aid, shrinking fiscal space, and constrained access to capital markets, most African countries are unable to refinance sustainably.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“These macroeconomic realities directly undermine climate and development action. Investment is deterred by currency volatility, limited convertibility, and high debt servicing,” he added.

Ruto emphasized that refinancing and restructuring must be placed at the center of the reform agenda, stressing that macroeconomic stability is the foundation of progress.

He said debt restructuring under the IMF’s Common Framework must be made fair, timely, and effective, warning that the current system often produces lengthy processes with little tangible relief for distressed countries. 

In addition, he called for the replenishment of concessional windows such as the International Development Association (IDA) and the African Development Fund, describing them as lifelines for Africa and other developing regions whose resources are rapidly depleting.

The President also underscored the urgency of reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs), pointing out that balance sheet optimization alone cannot mobilize the trillions needed for climate and development. 

While commending the African Development Bank’s recent issuance of hybrid capital, he insisted that MDB capital increases are essential for financing at scale.

Ruto further raised concern about the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which channels Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) for climate action but remains tied to traditional program conditionalities. 

He stressed that SDRs must serve people directly and not become “another instrument of procedure.”

On the energy front, he urged that IMF debt sustainability analyses should account for the unique financing needs of power sector reforms. 

Without significant investment in reliable energy systems, he said, Africa’s aspirations for green industrialisation will remain a deferred dream.

Ruto added that unless the global financial architecture is reformed, climate finance commitments will remain “passionate rhetoric” without meaningful impact. 

“This requires a united stand and a strong, collective voice from Africa, the Caribbean, and across the developing world. Only together can we ensure that the international financial system becomes an enabler of resilience and prosperity, rather than a structural barrier,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS-2) Climate Financing
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
24 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
44 mins ago
Eldoret church leader charged with defiling 14-year-old son for years
Rift Valley
By Peter Ochieng
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved