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Youth during the launch of the first cohort of Youth Economic Activation Programme in Hamisi Constituency. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

With 38 organised criminal gangs identified in Western Kenya by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, a new initiative in Vihiga County is betting on entrepreneurship to keep young people from falling into crime by equipping them with business skills and start-up support.

The government has mapped 109 organised criminal groups nationally, with Western Kenya recording the highest concentration, raising concerns about youth vulnerability to criminal recruitment amid limited economic opportunities.

In response, the Lomosi Foundation, in partnership with Enactus Chapter at Coker University in the United States, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) and financial institutions, has launched the Youth Economic Activation Programme (YEAP) in Hamisi Constituency.

The first cohort of 70 young people will undergo an eight-week entrepreneurship and business management programme aimed at turning job seekers into business owners.

Speaking during the launch at Goibei, Lomosi Foundation chairman Eng Andrew Lomosi said the initiative seeks to address unemployment by equipping young people with practical skills to establish and manage enterprises.

"This programme is about changing the narrative. We are taking a group of 70 young people through a two-month training period. The training focuses on business management and entrepreneurship, leveraging technology to ensure our youth are competitive," he said.

The training will follow a structured curriculum supported by Enactus at Coker University, with online lessons incorporating artificial intelligence tools.

Lomosi Foundation chairman Andrew Lomosi addresses youth during the launch of the first cohort of Youth Economic Activation Programme in Hamisi Constituency. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Beyond training, the top 30 participants will receive seed grants of up to 300 US dollars each to establish their businesses.

The KCB Foundation is expected to support the subsequent growth of the enterprises.

Lomosi said the programme was also intended to address insecurity by providing young people with alternatives to crime.

"Young people get into crime when they are idle. We must nip this in the bud," he said.

National Government Administrative Officers are supporting the initiative through community-level coordination.

The intervention comes against a backdrop of limited economic opportunities for young people.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that 91 per cent of employed youth work in the informal sector, with more than 54 per cent engaged in casual or other vulnerable forms of employment.

The foundation plans to expand the programme to the 14 counties under the Lake Region Economic Bloc in the second half of 2027, following an assessment of the first cohort.

The expansion will depend on lessons from the Hamisi pilot, particularly the participants' progress and the sustainability of businesses established through the programme.