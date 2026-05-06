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Del Monte's growing footprint in kenya's farm economy

By Esther Dianah | May. 6, 2026
Del Monte’s operations anchor agro-industry growth, supporting employment and exports while navigating land disputes and climate pressures. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s economy is currently burdened by slow growth, low wages, shrinking disposable incomes and high inflation.

 Factors such as job creation and reliable tax revenue make the private sector such as Del Monte Kenya critical in supporting national resilience and growth.

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Del Monte Kenya Land Use And Farm Disputes Agro-Industry Employment Agricultural Economic Impact
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