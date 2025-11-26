×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

US-based firm opens local production line as it plans to invest Sh4.3b over three years

By Peterson Githaiga | Nov. 26, 2025
Left to right: Ismael Bello, General Manager for Mars Wrigley in Sub-Saharan Africa; John Mwendwa, OGW, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Investment Authority; Susan Burns, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy; and Mustaffa Bin Kamaludin, Plant Director, Nairobi Factory during the launch of the new sugar-free gum production line at the Athi River factory.[Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

Mars Wrigley Kenya on Tuesday,unveiled a sugar-free gum production line at its Athi River facility.

The facility will supply the Orbit brand of sugar-free gum to Sub-Saharan Africa and Extra to Arabic-speaking markets across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, the UAE and the wider Gulf.

The launch strengthens Kenya’s position as a regional manufacturing hub, creating new employment opportunities.

Speaking at the launch, Ismael Bello, General Manager for Mars Wrigley in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the decision to manufacture sugar-free gum in Kenya for the first time signals their confidence in the country’s potential as a regional hub.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added that the investment would boost the company’s ability to supply high-quality, affordable products while supporting Kenya’s export performance and job creation.

"The local production of Orbit and Extra sugar-free gum brands will serve Kenya and expand exports across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Currently, the sugar-free pellets are sourced from the Mars Wrigley factory in Poland," said Bello.

He said the company, which already supports over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, plans to invest an additional $33 million over the next three years.

"This expansion draws from Kenya’s growing importance as a manufacturing springboard for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region," he added.

The shift to local production marks a strategic break from the company’s long-standing reliance on its POZ facility in Poland, from where all sugar-free gum for the region has previously been sourced.

Plant Director Mr. Mustaffa Bin Kamaludin said moving production to Athi River helps Mars Wrigley cut lead times, reduce dependence on European imports and improve supply-chain resilience across fast-growing African and Middle Eastern markets.

"The new state-of-the-art technology will help enhance efficiency and elevate our sustainability performance," he added.

He said the initiative forms part of the company’s wider plan to localize manufacturing and reinforce regional supply networks, a strategy that aligns with Kenya’s ambitions to anchor more value-added production in the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mars Wrigley Kenya Orbit Gum Orbit Sugar Free Gum Athi River Manufacturing Hub
.

Latest Stories

By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
26 mins ago
Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter
Business
By Esther Dianah
26 mins ago
How premium draught beer is transforming Kenya's bar culture
Lifestyle
By Wanjiru Murage
26 mins ago
Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday
Golf
By Washington Onyango
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
By Josphat Thiong’o 26 mins ago
By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
By Nancy Gitonga and Lewis Nyaundi 26 mins ago
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
By Ndung’u Gachane 26 mins ago
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
By Raymond Muthee 26 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved