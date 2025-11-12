Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet

Connected directly to payment systems at fuel stations, digital tools such as Drive are enabling businesses to track every fueling transaction, set vehicle limits and monitor fuel usage. [Pesapal]

Mobility is a critical part of the success of any business. However, most businesses that require mobility daily face an imminent high cost of fuel, too often, swallowing up to 60 per cent of the fleet's budget.

Today, many hotels, restaurants, clubs and other eateries have incorporated delivery packages in their business models, driving up the demand for fleet for their operations. The rise of e-commerce also plays a crucial part in increasing the demand for delivery services via vehicles or motorcycles, all of which take up fuel, costing the entities.