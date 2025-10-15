×
Systems upgrade to up efficiency at port cargo operations unit, logistics

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Oct. 15, 2025

Mombasa port cargo operations and logistics across East Africa are expected to grow further, following a major upgrade of systems at the facility.

The move represents a major step forward in ensuring faster, more reliable, and more efficient service delivery in port cargo operations.

This is after an enterprise systems integration firm Xitricon, successfully upgraded Bulkstream Ltd’s IFS enterprise resource planning (ERP) to the IFS Cloud version.

Director of Operations (Africa) at Xitricon Martin Crots said the firm‘s work with Bulkstream illustrates how IFS Cloud empowers port cargo operators and logistics service providers to achieve end-to-end operational control, reduce inefficiencies, and strengthen customer service.

“The ability to unify processes onto a single platform ensures Bulkstream can deliver cargo discharge, storage, and delivery with precision and speed,” he said. Bulkstream is among the earliest adopters of IFS Cloud in East and Central Africa’s port cargo and logistics sector.

IFS Cloud provides real-time visibility across its cargo handling chain, streamlines operations, and enhances coordination between discharge, storage, and delivery functions.

For Bulkstream’s customers, this translates into greater reliability, reduced turnaround times, and smoother supply chain continuity.

“Xitricon’s expertise and experience in deploying IFS Cloud have been instrumental in ensuring a seamless and successful upgrade in record time,” said Chief Information Technology Officer at Bulkstream Ltd Wilfred Njoki.

“The upgrade enables us to run our operations with sharper accuracy and enhanced resource allocation to deliver on our promise of efficient and seamless cargo handling.”

 He said companies that adopt such systems benefit from consolidated enterprise-wide data, predictive insights, and automated workflows.

These enable them to cut delays, reduce costs, and improve service delivery. The successful deployment underscores Xitricon‘s role as the go-to partner for IFS ERP integration.

For Bulkstream owns and operates bulk terminals in the port of Mombasa, designed for the handling of eight million tonnes of dry and liquid bulk commodities per year across the East African corridor through inland terminals, to distribution centres and warehouses. 

