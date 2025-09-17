Kenya Dairy Board and livestock researcher in pact to boost national dairy production

The formal milk sector is growing, providing around 20 per cent of milk to consumers. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) and International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainability in Kenya’s dairy sector.

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation to work from „farm to glass“ to improve dairy production, processing and consumer awareness.

This strategic partnership brings together ILRI’s cutting-edge research and KDB’s regulatory and sectoral leadership to unlock new opportunities for smallholder farmers, processors, and consumers. KDB has the mandate that provides the policy framework, quality assurance, and market oversight that shape the industry.

ILRI brings 50 years of experience in developing dairy-related solutions in animal health, genetics, feed, and dairy marketing systems. KDB acting Managing Director Dr Kimutai Maritim said the collaboration would not only support livelihoods and nutrition but also help Kenya meet its ambitious goal of doubling milk consumption by 2030, ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by evidence-based solutions. “The More Milk 2 project is a great example of collaboration between KDB and ILRI and aligns with our mandate and core functions to regulate, promote, and develop Kenya’s dairy industry. This MOU strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise with innovation, integrity, and impact,” said Maritim.

Kenya’s dairy sector is the largest in East Africa, producing 5.33 billion litres and is important for the national economy, contributing about 4.5 per cent to GDP and over 12 per cent to agricultural GDP. With the highest per capita milk consumption, around 92 litres per person annually, demand is expected to rise further as the population grows.

A key challenge is ensuring the delivery of safe and nutritious milk to consumers. More than 50 per cent of milk is delivered through informal market systems, which offer significant support to livelihoods, especially to youth and women, while providing affordable access to nutrient-rich milk.

The formal milk sector is growing, providing around 20 per cent of milk to consumers and is more structured, involving cooperatives, processors, and retailers. Kenya’s National Dairy Master Plan projects a doubling of per capita milk consumption, requiring production to expand from roughly eight billion litres today to over 18 billion litres annually, making the industry both a vital livelihood engine and a strategic priority for food and nutrition security.