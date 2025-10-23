Why Raila, our most criticised politician, was a superman

Raila Odinga Junior during the State Funeral Service for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, October 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Superman. That is what Raila Amolo Odinga was. As we come to terms with the reality that the great mover of Kenya’s political space is no longer with us, we should pause and think about the life of a man who was arguably the most criticised, misunderstood, and yet profoundly influential politician of our time. Though about half the nation stood with him at any given moment, the contested presidential elections that defined his political journey often unfolded in a climate where both local and international powers viewed his possible presidency with apprehension. This complex interplay of forces perhaps explains why his political destiny repeatedly met resistance despite his immense national following.

When I call him superman, I do not refer to the fictional hero of the movies. I use the term in the sense given by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. In his book, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Nietzsche describes the Übermensch, literally the Overman or Beyond Man, as one who transcends ordinary human limitations and creates new values from suffering and struggle. Nietzsche’s Superman is not a being of supernatural power but one who rises above pain, bitterness, and adversity and transforms them into creative energy.

By that measure, Raila was indeed a superman. He embodied the spirit of endurance and self-overcoming. Imprisoned and tortured, he escaped death more than once, even as recently as 2023 when a gun was trained on him during maandamano (protests). Yet against all odds, he not only survived but also reconciled with the very regimes that once persecuted him. It takes more than luck; it takes a resilient spirit and a will that refuses to be broken.

Raila’s life reflected the marks of Nietzsche’s superman in many ways.

First, he possessed an unusual charisma that drew both admiration and hostility equally. He severally alleged that his election victory was stolen. By any moral account, he could have been president. Yet he repeatedly chose the path of peace, working with governments to prevent civil unrest. Few men could absorb such pain for the sake of national stability.

Second, Raila expanded Kenya’s democratic space. His political life was a long crusade for freedom of expression and human dignity. The liberties we now take for granted were watered by his sweat and the sacrifices of those who never lived to see them bloom.

Third, he was driven more by patriotism than by personal gain. His deep belief in devolution and equitable development reflected his conviction that Kenya’s progress must rise from the grassroots. About his wealth, one can only say this: If it was built through corruption, it isn't easy to tell. Unlike others, he could easily have used his national stature to grab and loot public resources, yet he did not. In this, he stood apart from those who thrive on public theft.

Millions of Kenyans voted for him, even when he did not bribe them. His supporters were drawn not by money but by conviction. They followed him because his actions, ideas, and hope inspired them to believe in a more just and prosperous Kenya. He refused to buy loyalty with handouts and preferred to win conviction through vision.

Ultimately, Raila was a superman of spirit whose strength lay in his resilience, forgiveness, and unwavering faith in Kenya’s unity and future. Even when circumstances demanded retreat or compromise, he never abandoned his conviction that Kenya’s destiny must be built on justice, democracy, and shared prosperity.

The Gen Z may have been disappointed by his decision to join the Broad-Based Government, yet many still recognise Raila as an iconic figure whose lifelong struggle and vision for a just Kenya continue to inspire their sense of patriotism and civic duty.

Raila’s spirit now lives in the hearts of many Kenyans. It cannot be buried or erased. In Nietzsche’s terms, he was truly Übermensch. Knowing German as he did, he perhaps understood better than anyone what that word truly meant.

Vale Jakom. The Superman rests, but his spirit endures.

Dr Mokua is Executive Director of Loyola Centre for Media and Communication