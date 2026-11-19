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Pupils during a lesson at Mbariki ECDE centre in Nyanduma, Lari Ward, Kiambu county. [File, Standard]

The government has suffered a major blow after the High Court quashed an Education Ministry circular merging early childhood and primary teacher training programmes over lack of public participation.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Patricia Nyaundi declared unconstitutional a directive issued on January 19, 2026, which merged the Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) with the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE).

“The circular dated January 19, 2026, is unconstitutional and therefore null and void and of no legal effect. An order of certiorari be and is hereby issued removing into this court for purposes of being quashed, and hereby quashes the circular,” ruled Justice Nyaundi.

The judge ruled that the Ministry of Education had failed to provide documentary evidence that it conducted adequate public participation before introducing the changes, rendering the policy unconstitutional and legally unsustainable.

She said the government bore the responsibility of demonstrating that the process was conducted in accordance with the law.

“Whichever inference is drawn, the result is the same. The policy... is bereft of the constitutional foundation necessary to sustain it. Lacking that constitutional anchor, it cannot stand and must consequently fall," she ruled

Justice Nyaundi dismissed the government's claims that it had conducted extensive nationwide consultations, saying no reports or records of the alleged engagements had been presented before the court.

"In the present case, the Ministry of Education asserts that extensive nationwide consultations were conducted and that relevant stakeholders were engaged. However, despite those assertions, the Ministry has not placed before the court the reports or records of the consultations referred to in the replying affidavit," she ruled.

The judge said the government had the constitutional authority to formulate education policies but was obligated to involve the public before introducing such changes.

She observed that Article 186 of the Constitution, read together with the Fourth Schedule, gives the national government responsibility over education policy and standards.

However, she emphasised that the exercise of that mandate must comply with Article 10 of the Constitution, which requires public participation in the formulation of public policies.

"The imperative law under Article 10 of the Constitution is that development of such policy must be preceded by public participation," the judge ruled.

Justice Nyaundi said public participation should not be reduced to a symbolic exercise undertaken merely to fulfil a constitutional requirement.

"The process of public participation ought not to be reduced to a mere symbolic box to tick with no influence in the legislative process," she said.

The judge placed the burden on the government to demonstrate that the constitutional threshold for public participation had been met, particularly where a policy is challenged for having been formulated without adequate consultation.

She said the responsible public authority must provide records of the process undertaken to enable the court to examine whether constitutional requirements were observed.

"In the absence of such evidence, the court can only draw one of two inferences: either the first respondent (Ministry of Education) has elected not to subject the process to constitutional scrutiny, or it is unable to controvert the petitioner's assertion that requisite public participation did not occur," she ruled.

She added that whichever inference the court adopted, the outcome remained the same.

"Whichever inference is drawn, the result is the same. The policy embodied in and communicated through the impugned circular is bereft of the constitutional foundation necessary to sustain it. Lacking that constitutional anchor, it cannot stand and must consequently fall."

The dispute arose after the Ministry of Education, through the State Department for Basic Education, issued a circular directing the merger of DECTE and DPTE into a new programme known as Diploma in Teacher Education – Pre-Primary and Primary (DTE PP&P).

The circular, signed by then Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, also discontinued the Upgrade Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (UDECTE), directed the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) not to register candidates under the discontinued programmes and required teacher training colleges to offer the new programme on a full-time basis.

The changes attracted opposition from pre-primary education teachers, education stakeholders and county governments, with concerns raised over the implications of merging two distinct training programmes.

The Kenya Union of Pre-Primary Education Teachers challenged the directive, arguing that the ministry had acted without adequate public participation and interfered with the constitutional mandate of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The union maintained that the TSC has a constitutional responsibility under Article 237 to review standards of education and training for persons entering the teaching service.

However, the judge found that although the national government has the authority to develop education policy, that power cannot be exercised outside the constitutional framework.

“The imperative law under Article 10 of the Constitution is that development of such policy must be preceded by public participation,” Justice Nyaundi ruled.